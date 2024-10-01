In the wake of Wes Craven's Scream there were a ton of teen-centric slashers that were pumped out in the late 90s and early 2000s. At the time, many of them were prematurely deemed as cash grabs. However, in the decades since, many of these Scream-esc horror films have gotten their own rabid cult following. This would include Robert Rodriguez’s alien invasion nightmare The Faculty. The 1998 film has been rumored to be coming to 4K since the beginning of the year. However, now Scream Factory has made it official. The Faculty will be scaring horror fans on 4K this winter.

The horror thriller will be coming to the format via a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack on December 17, 2024. The release will include a 4K restoration of the original camera negative approved by Rodriguez. It will also come with a pair of new special features, “The Thing From Another Classroom”, which is an interview with horror legend and special effects makeup artist Greg Nicotero, alongside “Too Cool For School”, an interview with production designer Cary White. The slipcover for the Collector’s Edition has the classic artwork for The Faculty that perfectly shows off the film’s impressive cast. While they were all relatively unknown at the time, The Faculty’s ensemble is now star-studded. Featuring the likes of Josh Hartnett (Halloween H20), Jordana Brewster (The Fast and the Furious), Elijah Woods (Lord of the Rings), Usher, Famke Janssen (X-Men), Salma Hayek (From Dusk Till Dawn), Robert Patrick (T2: Judgment Day), Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) and John Stewart (The Daily Show), you'd be hard-pressed to find a horror film today with a more stacked cast. If you pre-order the film through Scream Factory’s website, you’ll receive a free poster featuring the same theatrical artwork as well.

What's ‘The Faculty’ About?

The Faculty is a classic high school coming-of-age story that just so happens to be interrupted by an alien invasion. When an alien parasite infects the teachers of a local high school, the students must put aside their hormonal differences to band together to stop this deadly infection from spreading. It's like if Scream and Invasion of the Body Snatchers had a demented baby with Goosebumps. While it's not as fondly remembered as other “Scream clones” like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Urban Legend, its twists and turns are wildly entertaining, to say the least. Like Scream, its blend of comedy and horror is to die for, while its alien premise gives it a whole different kind of identity. Something that leaves you equally anxious and paranoid.

Where's ‘The Faculty’ Streaming?

The Faculty is currently streaming on Paramount+. However, if you want to own the physical 4K edition, you can pre-order it now on Scream Factory’s website for $35.99 USD. The trailer can be viewed below.