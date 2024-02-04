The Big Picture The Faculty is a meta-commentary on genre tropes, poking fun at and embracing the stereotypes of horror films, much like Kevin Williamson's iconic horror film Scream.

The movie balances teenage drama and horror effectively, capturing the authentic teenage experience while delivering genuine scares.

The Faculty pays homage to horror classics like The Thing and Invasion of the Body Snatchers, adding an extra layer of appreciation for horror fans.

Scream is often hailed as the pinnacle of Y2K meta-horror, leaving contenders like Robert Rodriguez's excellent yet junky teen sci-fi B-movie The Faculty out of the running. In actuality, while not as good or influential as Scream, The Faculty makes for the perfect second film in a double feature accompanying the Wes Craven classic. The movie even shares a screenwriter in Kevin Williamson, whose career essentially defined the face of teen horror in the mid-late '90s. With additional credits like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Dawson's Creek, Williamson was an undeniable behind-the-scenes force to be reckoned with when it came to influencing the youth culture of the late '90s and early '00s.

The Faculty also mirrors (and rivals) Scream with its incredible and incredibly of-its-time ensemble cast, which includes Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall, Jordana Brewster, Laura Harris, Usher (yep, that Usher), Shawn Hatosy, Famke Janssen, Bebe Neuwirth, Piper Laurie (known for her portrayal of Catherine Martell in Twin Peaks), Robert Patrick, Salma Hayek, and Jon Stewart (yes, that Jon Stewart). In the cases of Elijah Wood, Famke Janssen, and Jordana Brewster, The Faculty predates The Lord of the Rings, X-Men, and the Fast & Furious franchise, all of which were major stalwart franchises of the following decade, retroactively giving this modest teen horror flick a highly impressive roster of actors.

The Faculty benefits, much like Scream, from its sharp writing and the breadth of its references. It is extremely self-referential, but never in a way that pulls the viewer out of the movie. It's clear that director Rodriguez and writer Williamson, have a deep appreciation and love of all things genre and tropes. The movie lovingly pokes fun at the tropes that we've all come to know and love from this film territory. However, where The Faculty (and Scream) have an edge over lesser self-aware horror films is their level of sincerity. Sure, The Faculty's characters poke fun at the characters who are overly obsessed with Robert Heinlein's books and junky horror flicks, but it's really the characters who have such knowledge that end up saving the day. When the jocks and cheerleaders find themselves in a junky horror movie of their own, they need to turn to the local goth, Stokely (DuVall), the nerd, Casey (Wood), and the burnout, Zeke (Hartnett).

The movie fully embraces the stereotypes of genre movie characters, but subverts the typical "loser" characters, or those who would usually be background or side characters, and makes them the protagonists of the film. A character like Stokely would typically be of little to no importance. Her character would stereotypically exist to balance the unbridled optimism of one of the other characters or to add an extra layer of tension between others. In this film, however, she holds the keys to their survival as a massive science fiction and horror fan. It's likely that Rodriguez and Williamson see themselves more so in the characters of Stokely, Casey, and Zeke. They are all social outcasts for one reason or another.

'The Faculty' Is Better Than It Has Any Right to Be

The Faculty wouldn't be worthy of its comparison to Scream if it wasn't a genuinely fun, entertaining, and gleefully grotesque watch. Much like Scream, it toes the line between being too akin to a CW show full of hot adults playing teenagers and being a gruesome film warranting its inclusion in the horror genre. Thankfully, it captures just the right balance that so few films of its kind are able to accomplish. Many films to this day try and fail to match the tone that The Faculty and Scream so effortlessly achieve, mainly due to the brilliant mind of Kevin Williamson. Recent films at this particular intersection of genre tend to overcompensate in either direction (see 2021's Fear Street trilogy which was both overwrought with contrived teenage drama and contained awkwardly-placed brutal violence).

The balance is tough for any film to accomplish, but something was in the water in the '90s when it was more common than ever before or after to seamlessly meld gore and teen angst. It's undeniably difficult to make a movie feel authentic to the teenage experience with all its embarrassing interpersonal fumbles while also making it a convincing horror movie. These feelings just tend not to go well together, as one leans heavily on feelings of warm nostalgia and the other on shocking the viewer straight out of their skin. This push and pull of comfort and fear is, however, what makes many classic horror films gel so well and age so gracefully. The Faculty has both a nostalgia for the innocence of one's adolescence and a convincing sense of the Lovecraftian fear of the unknown. The film is effortless in its exploration of feelings of teen alienation and social dynamics and has some truly memorable set pieces with practical and visual effects that have aged well.

'The Faculty' Is Elevated by References to Other Horror Classics

Like Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson's 1996 classic, The Faculty draws from a plethora of horror classics. The Faculty is to The Thing as Scream is to Halloween, re-purposing much of the imagery of that film and giving it a fresh coat of paint. Whether it's the scene in which the film's protagonists snort Zeke's homemade drugs to prove that they're not one of the creatures mirroring the iconic blood-drawing scene from The Thing or a scene in which a head grows tendrils and scurries off into dark corners, The Faculty owes a great debt to John Carpenter's classic. Hopefully, many teenagers in the late 1990s and early 2000s upon seeing The Faculty discovered The Thing, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and David Cronenberg as a result of the characters' references and the film's preoccupation with body horror.

The movie draws the most, however, from the aforementioned Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Stokely and Casey are the most pop-culturally literate and assume that the creatures operate similarly to the body snatchers, and surmise that there must be a hivemind. They are essentially the Randy Meeks of the movie, guiding the rest of the cast through the movie with their knowledge of horror and sci-fi films.

Rodriguez and Williamson imagined a world in which the horror nerds and goth freaks become the heroes of the story. That doesn't seem radical in the slightest in the year 2024; but in 1998, it most certainly was. Similar to Scream, The Faculty isn't good just because of its references, but they do add an extra layer to appreciate and love. The Faculty is good on its own and doesn't need to reference other films to be worthy of a watch. It's a lovable and freaky good time, and its similarities to Scream only enhance its charm.

The Faculty is available to watch on Hoopla in the U.S.

