It is an absolutely wonderful time to be a fan of ‘90s cinema. Sequels, threequels, and reboots of some of our favorite titles of the decade have been announced left and right, and today we’ve got one for the sci-fi horror fans out there. On the eve of his feature-length directorial debut, Companion, filmmaker Drew Hancock has been announced (as per Variety) to be helming a remake of Robert Rodriguez’s classic 1998 film, The Faculty. Yes, the dream of the ‘90s is fully alive in 2025, with the original helmer giving his stamp of approval on the remake by way of joining the creative team as a producer. Making things all the more exciting, BoulderLight, the production company behind Zach Cregger’s breakthrough horror hit, Barbarian, will also be backing the film.

While the horror genre was highlighted during the decade by beloved slashers like the first few movies from the Scream franchise and both of the I Know What You Did Last Summer titles, The Faculty gave fans something completely new to sink their teeth into. The film centers around an everyday American high school that takes a turn for the bizarre after the staff becomes infected by an alien parasite. Hungry for more people to infect, the teachers turn their focus on the students. But, when one group threatens to not only dodge the infection but put an end to the alien takeover, they become the hosts' primary targets.

Like The Faculty’s aforementioned fellow movies of the decade, Rodriguez’s sci-fi creature feature also boasted a stacked call sheet filled with some of the biggest up-and-coming names of the day. Included in the mix were Josh Hartnett (Trap), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Clea DuVall (But I’m a Cheerleader), Famke Janssen (the Taken trilogy), Jordana Brewster (the Fast & Furious franchise), Bebe Neuwirth (Frasier), Piper Laurie (Carrie), Robert Patrick (Peacemaker), Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom), Usher Raymond (She’s All That) and Jon Stewart (The Daily Show).

The Creative Team Behind ‘The Faculty’ Reboot