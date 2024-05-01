The Big Picture The Fairly OddParents reboot introduces new godchild Hazel Wells, voiced by Ashleigh Crystal Hairston.

Original voice actors Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee reprise their roles in the upcoming series.

The animated series, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, premieres May 20 on Nickelodeon.

Nicktoons has finally unveiled the trailer for The Fairly OddParents reboot, showing the return of Cosmo and Wanda as they come out of retirement to grant wishes once again. Only this time, Timmy Turner is no longer in the picture. The brand-new series, titled The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, is set to introduce the duo's new godchild, Hazel Wells (voiced by Ashleigh Crystal Hairston). The animated series, which has been ordered for 20 episodes, will premiere on Nickelodeon on Monday, May 20.

Reintroducing the beloved fairies to a new generation of young viewers, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish marks the return of familiar voice actors from the original Nickelodeon series created by Butch Hartman. Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee reprise their roles as Cosmo and Wanda and will be joined by the Tiny Toons Looniversity voice actress as their newest godchild. The original series, which ran for 172 episodes from 2001 to 2017, mainly focuses on the 10-year-old boy Timmy Turner and his misadventures in the fictional Dimmsdale, California.

'The Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish' Brings the Franchise Back to Its Original Roots

Aside from animation, the franchise has also explored the live-action genre, with only Cosmo and Wanda as the animated characters. Besides the live-action A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! and its subsequent sequels, Paramount+ has debuted an all-new live-action series in 2022 with Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The 13-episode series starred Caleb Pierce as the grown-up Timmy, alongside Blakeslee and Norris. The streamer then removed the show from its library after only one season. Now, after a thousand years of vacation, the iconic green-and-pink-haired duo is back to help a young girl in need in the new purely animated series.

Similar to the original, Wanda and Cosmo will grant everything their godchild wishes — even the odd ones. After their time in Dimmsdale and their lengthy retirement, they relocated to Dimmadelphia, where 10-year-old Hazel recently moved in with her dad. However, the young girl feels a little bit sad and lonely because her older brother, Antony, has just left for college. Then come her new neighbors, Cosmo and Wanda, who will soon reveal themselves as Hazel's magical godparents, determined to make her wishes come true as she navigates the new, unfamiliar environment.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish airs on Nickelodeon in the U.S. on May 20 and will also be available internationally on Netflix. You can watch the trailer above.