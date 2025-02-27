Oscar winners Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn came up in Hollywood at a time when the next generation of stars were looking to carry over the hard-hitting method acting work of ‘70s cinema. Both actors were highly engaged in three-dimensional characters with plenty of depth and relatability that felt authentic on the screen. In 1985, John Schlesinger (Midnight Cowboy, Marathon Man, Pacific Heights) would put their talents to the test in the controversial spy drama The Falcon and the Snowman.

Marking Hutton and Penn’s second collaboration after appearing together in the military school drama Taps, The Falcon and the Snowman was based on the disturbing true story about two wealthy lifelong friends in California who were arrested in 1977 after getting caught selling US government secrets to the KGB. The story was then adapted into a 1981 novel by Robert Lindsey that explored the lives of the men and the motives behind their traitorous acts. Though Schlesinger directed the film with his signature approach to a psychological thriller, it is the performances of Hutton and Penn that help give these troubled young men a reason to feel for their plight.

What Is 'The Falcon and the Snowman' About?