‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Adds ‘Supergirl’ Alum Carl Lumbly to Cast

From a popular DC live-action TV series, to a sure to be popular Marvel live-action TV series. Deadline reports Carl Lumbly, of Supergirl fame, is jumping to the other side as the latest cast member of the Marvel/Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

On Supergirl, Lumbly played the father of Martian Manhunter — a superhero he himself voiced in the Justice League animated series. Lumbly also played the title star of M.A.N.T.I.S., a short-lived cult TV series from Sam Raimi and Sam Hamm in the ’90s. In 2019, Lumbly appeared in Doctor Sleep as Dick Halloran, originally played by Scatman Crothers in The Shining. Other notable roles include This Is Us, The Chi, Altered Carbon, Alias, and Cagney & Lacey. His role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently unspecified.

The upcoming Marvel/Disney+ show stars returning MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in their title roles. It also features the returns of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo. Other cast members include Wyatt Russell as John Walker, a militant heir to Captain America, and Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, and Noah Mills in undisclosed roles. The show will take place after Avengers: Endgame (where Chris Evans officially gave the mantle of Captain America to Mackie), and will find Mackie and Stan on a worldwide adventure putting their skills to the test. It’s created by Malcolm Spellman (Empire) and directed by Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Lumbly, is set to debut on Disney+ some time in August 2020. For more on the series, check out footage revealed in their Super Bowl ad. Plus, some images revealed at CCXP 2019.