Marvel has released four new character posters for their upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The spy thriller sees The Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) teaming up on a global adventure. Also along for the ride is Agent 13/Sharon Carter (Emily VanVamp) as well as the return of the villain Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Surprisingly, the character they’re mostly keeping under wraps is new addition John Walker/US Agent played by the terrific Wyatt Russell.

I’m incredibly curious about what the reaction to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be. Remember that this was supposed to the show that kicked off the MCU expansion into Disney+ series by debuting last summer, but when COVID threw off all the productions, WandaVision was able to make it to the finish line first, so the stranger series when first and became a sensation over the last eight weeks. So instead of being the lead-in, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now a follow-up that’s going to be drastically different in tone, but maybe that’s good. We could probably use a bit of a palette cleanser, and I could certainly go for a (presumably) more straightforward series.

Check out the character posters below. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

