Daniel Brühl Talks Finally Wearing the Zemo Mask for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Daniel Brühl was more than happy to reprise his MCU villain in the upcoming Disney+ series. The actor spoke to Collider’s own Christina Radish recently about the upcoming season of his series The Alienist, titled The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, and during the interview he revealed some details about his role in the Disney+ MCU show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Brühl plays Zemo, the villainous mastermind who made his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War and who, outside of alternate timeline Thanos, is the only bad guy in the history of Marvel movies to actually defeat the Avengers and get what he wanted. And he did it without any Infinity stones or super powers, which is saying something.

Brühl says when he got the call about playing Zemo again, he was thrilled.

“It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I’d ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part. And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie, this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh.

That “something” they recorded was the teaser announcement for the series, in which Brühl finally donned the Zemo mask. The actor also revealed that the show — which was supposed to premiere later this year on Disney+ — wasn’t quite finished shooting before the coronavirus halted production, and that there’s still work left to be done.

“We were affected by the coronavirus whilst we were shooting the show, so hopefully we’ll be able to return very soon. We were not able to finish and to wrap it up. That’s still something that we have to do. Fingers crossed that it will happen, as soon as possible.”

