‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Production Halted Due to Coronavirus

Previously, the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a planned Puerto Rico shoot cancelled due to a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Now, disaster strikes again. Per Deadline, the production on the series has halted due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting Prague.

While much of the show, like many MCU properties, was being filmed in Atlanta, the production was scheduled to spend a week in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. But in lieu of that city closing down schools, cancelling events, and restricting travel due to fears of the coronavirus, Disney decided to pull the plug on their brief shoot. The Mouse House called everyone home to Atlanta, with no further plans on whether they’ll ever keep shooting in Prague, restage the sequences in Atlanta, or some other contingency.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as their long-running MCU characters. It also features Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl reprising their MCU roles, and Wyatt Russell and Carl Lumbly playing new ones. The show is written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick), Michael Kastelein (Truth Be Told), and Malcolm Spellman (Empire), with direction from Kari Skogland (The Punisher). Kevin Feige serves as executive producer, alongside Spellman and Zoie Nagelhout (Black Panther).

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know what Disney plans to due regarding the coronavirus.