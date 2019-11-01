Filming Begins on Marvel’s First Disney+ Series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

0

Marvel Studios has officially entered the Disney+ arena. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier filming has now begun, which means production is underway on Marvel’s first TV series created specifically for the new streaming service Disney Plus. This is the first of eight total Disney+ Marvel shows that have been announced thus far, and it will be the first one to debut.

The start of production was announced by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, who was previously a writer and executive producer on Empire and at one point was poised to serve as an EP on the now-cancelled HBO series Confederate from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

While official story details are under wraps, we know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a live-action hourlong series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprising their roles from the MCU movies for a continuation of their story together following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Of course, Mackie’s The Falcon has now been given the mantle of Captain America, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays into the storyline.

We also know that Daniel Brühl is reprising his Captain America: The Winter Soldier role as the antagonist Helmut Zemo in the series, with Emily VanCamp also returning as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell poised to play the character of John Walker, who in the comics was a supervillain who went by the name of Super-Patriot.

Given the characters involved, one imagines The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will carry with it a tone similar to The Winter Soldier—something of a political thriller. Especially with the inclusion of Super-Patriot. Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) is directing the show, which will consist of six episodes.

Check out the first tease below, which also notes that we probably shouldn’t expect many set photos in the weeks and months to come. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will exclusively debut on Disney+ in Fall 2020.

