First Images from ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Arrive at CCXP 2019

0

The Marvel panel at CCXP 2019 just wrapped and during the presentation, Kevin Feige showed off the first images from Marvel’s first Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There are currently no details on the series beyond its title where The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) teaming up for reasons.

As for these images, it looks like they’ve taken a more grounded approach as opposed to the upcoming WandaVision, which looks trippier and stranger with its 1950s aesthetic. Based on these Falcon and the Winter Soldier images, it looks more like a standard spy thriller, which would be in line with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, the first two movies were these characters shared the screen.

Filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision is already underway. Malcolm Spellman, who was previously a writer and executive producer on Empire and at one point was poised to serve as an EP on the now-cancelled HBO series Confederate from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will serve as showrunner on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In an interview after the panel, Feige said that the series is all about Sam Wilson taking up the shield from Captain America (Chris Evans) and becoming the new Captain America. That’s definitely a strong hook about legacy and forging your own path. It will also be interesting to see how (if at all), the series links back up with the MCU movies. We know that link is happening between WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, so it will be cool to see how it works with the other Disney+ series.

Check out the new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier images below. The upcoming Disney+ series is set to debut in the fall of 2020.