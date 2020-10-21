‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Will “Reinvent” Early MCU Characters (Do Trevor Slattery, Cowards)

Where still a way’s away from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropping on Disney+, but writer Derek Kolstad is still out here adding fuel to the hype train. During a recent appearance on the Script Apart podcast, Kolstad noted that the series is taking a few secondary characters from the early days of the MCU and layering them into the story, “reinventing” them in the process.

Here’s exactly what he had to say:

“[The show is] going to be fucking cool,” Kolstad said. “I’m very proud of and honored by what it came to be. Here’s what I’ll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like [Batman character] Robin shit. But Robin’s pretty badass, and became pretty badass in the comics. Taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and they’re cooler. They’re more interesting. There’s more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are. What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back. We’re layering them in and reinventing them in a way that’s gonna shift the storytelling structure. It’s fucking awesome.”

My dearest hope for the Disney+ MCU series is that they get into the type of weirdness the big-screen counterparts wouldn’t touch. (The first trailer for WandaVision is a good sign!) Bringing back some low-level characters from the past in a major role is exactly the type of storytelling wonkery I’m talking about. With that said, here are the three characters The Falcon and the Winter Soldier absolutely should bring back, in order of how much they would make me scream aloud.

Trevor Slattery – Ben Kinglsey ‘s bumbling actor posing as the all-powerful Mandarin in Iron Man 3 deserves roughly 10,000x the respect and admiration he currently gets.

– ‘s bumbling actor posing as the all-powerful Mandarin in deserves roughly 10,000x the respect and admiration he currently gets. The Howling Commandos – Seeing as how Captan America: The First Avenger takes place in the 1940s, all of these men would be dead. That’d be a hell of a reinvention. Neal McDonough ‘s mustache must remain exactly the same.

– Seeing as how Captan America: The First Avenger takes place in the 1940s, all of these men would be dead. That’d be a hell of a reinvention. ‘s mustache must remain exactly the same. That one guy who got caught playing Galaga in The Avengers – This would be very funny to me.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, as well as Daniel Bruhl as Civil War villain Baron Zemo. For more on the series, here is Mackie on why it’s more like a “six-hour movie.”