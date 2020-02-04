‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Release Date Revealed for Marvel’s Disney+ Series

While we may only be getting two Marvel Studios movies this year, we now know this fall/winter will be heavy on MCU content. During an earnings call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date for the upcoming Disney+ series. The show is being spearheaded by Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios as opposed to Marvel TV, which ran the Marvel Netflix shows and series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in August 2020, arriving three months after the highly anticipated Black Widow movie hits theaters and three months before Marvel’s new Eternals movie opens in theaters in November 2020.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the exploits of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The show will consist of six episodes, and we also know that Daniel Bruhl is reprising his role as Captain America: Civil War villain Helmut Zemo alongside Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter. New to the MCU is Wyatt Russell as John Walker, who in the comics was a supervillain who went by the name Super-Patriot.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier boasts head writer Malcolm Spellman (Empire) as its showrunner, while Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) directs all six episodes.

The first footage from the show was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday, offering a tease of the political thriller atmosphere that has permeated the Captain America films. The idea with these Disney+ shows, according to Feige, is to use longform storytelling as another way to expand the MCU. Unlike the Netflix shows or Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., all of the Marvel Disney+ shows tie directly into the events of the films, and we planned alongside the storylines for the major movies.

For more on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ shows, click here for a full rundown.