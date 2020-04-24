Sebastian Stan Says ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Has Same Tone as ‘Captain America 2’

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a watershed picture in the MCU. Under the guidance of the Russo Brothers, it brought Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers into a paranoid conspiracy thriller straight out of the ’70s, with hard-hitting moral quandaries and even harder-hitting action sequences. If you love that Marvel film as much as I do, you’ll be pleased to know that Sebastian Stan, in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, teased the tone of the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ MCU series as being similar to Winter Soldier.

Stan plays Bucky, the Winter Soldier/frenemy to Cap, one of the two title roles in the new series (Anthony Mackie as his partner). In The Winter Soldier, he’s put through the ringer, playing many facets of emotional darkness with aplomb. Which is why I’m excited to hear him say things like this about the new show:

In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. Again, we’re not finished; we still have some stuff to do. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That’s what’s really exciting about this. We’re getting to keep it in the world of the movies, so it’s recognizable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two. It’s always a discovery.

Grounded, a deep focus on character, and double-massive action scenes? That sounds like one heckuvan experience, and I’m beyond please that it reminds Stan of one of his favorites. Granted, it may take some time before we ever get to see it (thanks, coronavirus!), but comments like this will keep me satiated/excited until it finally comes out.

