‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’ New Release Date Was Revealed Very Casually & Very Recently

Unless you hard your ear pressed hard to the metaphorical ground, you may not have heard that Marvel original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got a new premiere date. Set to come to Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of many new MCU-focused original shows coming to the House of Mouse’s streaming platform. As far as 2020 goes, both Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision will premiere throughout the year and have ties to Phase 4 MCU features films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Originally given the vague release date of “2020,” a new report from Deadline regarding the casting of actor Noah Mills included the notation The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s new release date is now August 2020. No specific day in August was named but it could fall on a Friday, which is generally considered the go-to release day for a new original series on any streaming platform. Plot details for The Falcon and the Winter Solider have been kept under wraps. We know Anthony Mackie will return as Falcon and Sebastian Stan is back as the Winter Soldier. Additionally, it was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that Daniel Brühl would be back as Zemo, the villain of Captain America: Civil War while Emily VanCamp would return as Sharon Carter, niece of Peggy Carter and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. It was also revealed in August 2019 that Wyatt Russell had been added to the cast and will reportedly be playing John Walker, part of the Marvel Comics team the West Coast Avengers. We also got our first look at the show in December 2019 at CCXP, where still from the series — which began shooting in November — were previewed during Marvel head Kevin Feige‘s time on the convention stage.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is coming to Disney+ in August. We’ll keep you posted on the specific premiere date and, in the meantime, check out our extensive round-up of every movie and TV show coming to Disney+ so far.