When it premiered at TIFF in 2006, most people did not understand the wild delight that is The Fall. Director Tarsem's tour de force, which stars Lee Pace and Catinca Untaru as its leads, received mostly negative critical reception. What's more, finding a studio to release the film proved very challenging, and for the past two decades, it was not available for widespread distribution or on streaming platforms. Nonetheless, over the past 19 years, The Fall has garnered a dedicated fan base and cult following among film lovers. Much of the film's appeal comes down to its otherworldly visual style, a feat which Tarsem pulled off in a way that is largely unheard of in the modern era.

The Fall takes place in a hospital in Los Angeles in the 1920s. Untaru plays Alexandria, a young Romanian-American who broke her arm when she fell picking oranges at the farm where she and her family work. One of the hospital's other patients is Roy Walker (Pace), a movie stuntman who had a horrific fall when jumping off a bridge on horseback for a scene and is now paralyzed from the legs down. The two characters connect, and Roy begins telling Alexandria an epic adventure story, which she creates alongside him. As their bond deepens, so does the emotional arc of the characters as their lives become intertwined with the story. One thing is clear: The Fall presents an unusual premise for a film, and Tarsem doesn't hold back in delivering on that premise with a stunning piece of cinema.

'The Fall' Captures the World of a Child's Imagination

Roy tells Alexandria an elaborate story about a ragtag group of heroes teaming up with their combined goal of revenge on Governor Odious (Daniel Caltagirone). While half of the screen time takes place in the hospital, the other half is in Alexandria's unfettered imagination. Tarsem honors a child's way of seeing the world with vibrantly colorful, reality-bending cinematography. Nearly every shot in the "story" has vivid costuming contrasted against surreal geographic landscapes. The film’s high-contrast lighting is a particular standout. Daytime scenes have a warm glow to them so they look just outside reality, perhaps how Alexandria imagines the sun works. In several moments, Alexandria interprets Roy's words in an entirely different way, like when he describes Odious having "hanged" many men, and she sees a hanging chandelier made of men.

The Fall is a meta film, fascinated with the film industry and its origins, hence why it takes place in Hollywood's silent era. One important plot point is that Alexandria has never seen a movie, and when Roy tries to explain the art form to her, she looks confused. This was a time when movies were a new innovation and way of seeing the world. In a similar way, the wonder we feel seeing Alexandria's world mimics the feeling that audiences would have had seeing moving pictures for the first time. In its fantastical tones, The Fall is both a nod to classic cinema and a futuristic fever-dream.

'The Fall's Uncompromising Artistic Vision Ensured Its Cult Status