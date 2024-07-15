The Big Picture The Fall, starring Lee Pace, will be available to stream on Mubi starting September 27 in a 4K restored version worldwide.

One of the most beloved adventure fantasy dramas from the 2000s that has become known as a cult classic has finally secured a streaming date. A new report from Deadline revealed that The Fall, the 2006 film starring Lee Pace and directed by Tarsem Singh, has been acquired by Mubi and will begin streaming on the platform with a 4K restored version on September 27 later this year. The Fall will be available to stream in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the U.K., Germany, Italy, and many more countries, with Mubi securing a global release for the fantasy film, which also stars Justine Waddell and Sean Gilder.

In addition to directing the film, Singh also wrote the screenplay along with Nico Soultanakis and Dan Gilroy. If the name Dan Gilroy sounds familiar, it's because he's one of the most acclaimed writers in Hollywood with writing credits on Kong: Skull Island, Nightcrawler, and most recently on the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, Andor. Dan Gilroy is the brother of Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of Andor and also the genius behind Rogue One and the Jason Bourne films starring Matt Damon. The Gilroy family is flush with writing talent, and one of Dan Gilroy's original breakout projects will be available for everyone to watch soon.

What Made ‘The Fall’ Such a Popular Movie?

Image via Roadside Attractions

While The Fall is beloved among fans, the film was divisive, to say the least, among critics. Many appreciated the film upon its release for its big swings with its storytelling and stunning visuals, but others criticized it, calling it a bit too self-indulgent at times. However, it was with general audiences where The Fall truly resonated. The film currently sits at a 62% score from critics and an 85% rating from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with the high audience score coming from more than 100,00 reviews.

Like many cult classics, it took The Fall a while to develop the following it boasts today. When the film first premiered in theaters in 2006, it failed miserably, only earning $3.6 million worldwide on a reported budget of $30 million, according to Box Office Mojo. However, as The Fall has picked up steam and developed a larger fan base, the film has surely made back its budget and then some, especially factoring in this recent distribution deal from Mubi.

The Fall will be released on Mubi on September 27 later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Lee Pace as Ronan in Guardians of the Galaxy, now streaming on Disney+.

