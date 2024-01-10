The Big Picture South by Southwest (SXSW) will showcase a lineup of highly anticipated movies and TV shows, including The Fall Guy, 3 Body Problem, and the final season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling as a stuntman on a mission to find a missing actor, will be the festival's Centerpiece film and is set for a wide release on May 3.

Notable TV premieres at SXSW include Netflix's 3 Body Problem, the first project from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as the final season of Star Trek: Discovery and the third season of HBO Max's Hacks.

South by Southwest (SXSW) is less than two months away, and attendees of the Austin, Texas multimedia festival will get a first look at an impressive array of upcoming movies and TV shows. The Fall Guy, 3 Body Problem, and the final season of Star Trek: Discovery are just three of the high-profile premieres SXSW will host this year. Deadline reports that the hotly-anticipated The Fall Guy will serve as the festival's Centerpiece film in advance of its May 3 wide release.

Starring Ryan Gosling as a stuntman who goes on an action-packed odyssey to find a missing actor, The Fall Guy was directed by David Leitch and will also star Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The other headlining film is Babes, which will star Broad City's Ilana Glazer (who also wrote the screenplay) as a single woman who finds herself thrust into motherhood. The feature directorial debut of Better Things' Pamela Adlon, Babes will also star Michelle Buteau, John Carroll Lynch, and Hasan Minhaj. The weeklong festival will also play host to a number of film, TV series, and documentary premieres.

Other narrative features premiering at SXSW include Bob Trevino Likes It with Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo, A Nice Indian Boy with Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff, Magpie with Daisy Ridley and Shazad Latif, My Dead Best Friend with Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, Sasquatch Sunset with Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, and The Uninvited with Pedro Pascal and Walton Goggins. The fest will also play host to a number of documentaries including Cheech and Chong's Last Movie spotlighting the venerable stoner comedy duo, Dickweed about a heist gone catastrophically wrong, and MoviePass, MovieCrash, about the MoviePass fiasco.

What TV Shows Are Premiering at South by Southwest 2024?

Close

The highest-profile TV premiere at SXSW will be Netflix's highly-anticipated, mega-budgeted 3 Body Problem, a science-fiction series adapted from Liu Cixin's novel. It is the first project from producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since the poorly-received conclusion of Game of Thrones. The festival will also feature the premiere of the fifth and final season of Paramount's Star Trek: Discovery, the series that returned Star Trek to TV after a lengthy absence and spun off the currently-running Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The third season of HBO Max's acclaimed series Hacks, the series that has so far netted star Jean Smart two Emmys for her role as embittered comedian Deborah Vance, will also premiere at the festival.

South by Southwest will take place in Austin, Texas from March 8 to 16, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for The Fall Guy below.