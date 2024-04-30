The Big Picture The Fall Guy is projected to earn over $30 million in the US this weekend, with the potential to reach $35-40 million by Monday.

International release in 38 territories has already grossed $8.7 million, giving the film a head start for its US opening on May 3.

Director David Leitch aims to spotlight the essential role of stunt workers in action filmmaking with The Fall Guy, releasing May 3.

For Ryan Gosling’s upcoming film The Fall Guy, it seems like things are only going up. Variety has just reported that the David Leitch-directed action comedy is projected to gross over $30 million when it releases in the United States this weekend. Some studio executives are even estimating the film to earn between $35 to $40 million by the time next Monday rolls around.

A big splash at the opening weekend would be exactly what the stunts-based thriller — which reportedly cost about $130 million to make — very much needs. But recent fanfare around the film is likely a good sign that audiences will show up for its debut. The factors behind this fanfare include Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling’s musical promotion of the film on Saturday Night Live as well as the announcement that a stunt driver has earned a Guinness World Record for his work on a cannon roll shot for the film.

The cast and crew behind The Fall Guy can also find hope in the film’s already-recorded earnings. While The Fall Guy has yet to open domestically, it has been released in 38 international territories including Australia, Spain, and New Zealand, all of which have already grossed the film 8.7 million before its premiere in the United States. This puts The Fall Guy at a healthy head start for its domestic opening on May 3, when it will go up against the Zendaya-led Challengers and horror film Tarot at the box office.

What Adventures Await Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy?’

Close

In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays a put-upon ex-stuntman who returns to his old life when he takes a stunt role in a new thriller directed by his ex, portrayed by Emily Blunt. He finds himself launched into real-life danger when the film’s star, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, disappears abruptly from the set. More specific details about the plot will have to wait until The Fall Guy’s theatrical release on May 3.

To director David Leitch, The Fall Guy is so much more than just an early summer blockbuster. It’s a dedication to the often thankless position of a stunt worker — something that Leitch, who made his start in Hollywood by performing stunts, knows too well. His movie about the behind-the-scenes of action filmmaking aims to draw crucial attention to all the unseen work that goes into getting these films to the silver screen. “It’s not just that we risk things,” Leitch said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last Thursday. “We design sequences. The amount of technical knowledge, skill, experience, ingenuity and creativity that went into pulling off that stunt — it is just time to have the conversation that stuntpeople are integral to cinema.”

The Fall Guy releases on May 3. Check out our guide for the film here and be sure to reserve tickets for the movie below.

Find Tickets Now