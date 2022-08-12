Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.

Deadline reported that the British actress will star opposite Gosling in the forthcoming action film. Apart from The Fall Guy, Blunt recently finished work on Oppenheimer, a big screen adaptation of Kai Bird's 2005 biographical book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the actress will star alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Dane DeHaan, and Matt Damon.

The original version of The Fall Guy follows the story of a stuntman, Colt Seavers (Lee Majors), who delved into the world of bounty hunting on the side, especially when stuntman work isn't available. The film is expected to follow a similar storyline.

Bullet Train director David Leitch, who is set to direct, has previously revealed that the film production will start in Australia in October this year. The director announced via Collider's exclusive interview that the forthcoming adaptation will re-imagine the earlier shows and will solely entail the story of a stunman who gets involved in dramatic mayhem. "And so, there's fun and action, and we're trying to make a big summer movie with it. And Universal's incredibly supportive, and Ryan's been really collaborative on the material, and we're starting shooting in October. And so, we're in pre-production right now.”

And while further plot details are yet to be revealed at this moment, Leitch disclosed that they are "definitely going to have a lot of fun playing with the movie" with stories based on his experiences, Gosling's experiences, and the experiences of the upcoming film's executive producer, Kelly McCormick, who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Apart from The Fall Guy, Gosling will play Ken in the upcoming live-action film Barbie, while Blunt plays Liza Drake in another upcoming Netflix film, Pain Hustlers. Other cast members haven't been announced yet, but with Gosling and Blunt's names already making headlines, the big screen adaptation is already looking to be a star-studded affair. The Fall Guy will hit theaters March 1, 2024.