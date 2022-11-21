According to Deadline, Teresa Palmer is the latest star to board director David Leitch's The Fall Guy. The film takes inspiration from a 1980s television series of the same name, that followed a stuntman embroiled in a drama outside his regular line of work. Palmer is the latest in a long line of big-name performers joining lead actor Ryan Gosling in the film slated for a March 1, 2024 release.

Ever since Ryan Gosling was cast in the lead role of The Fall Guy, announcements have poured in building a stellar cast around him. Before Palmer got the nod to star in the film, Emily Blunt was announced to star opposite Gosling, followed by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Everything Everywhere All at Once breakout Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke and Ted Lasso favorite Hannah Waddingham. This impressive cast list is very reminiscent of Leitch's most-recent feature film Bullet Train, which starred Brad Pitt, Joey King and — among many other names — the aforementioned Taylor-Johnson.

Palmer may not have the mega-star quality that The Fall Guy lead Gosling boasts, but the actress will be well-known to audiences globally thanks to a number of notable acting credits. Palmer is best known for performances such as Julie in the romantic-comedy zombie flick Warm Bodies and Dorothy Schutte in Mel Gibson's 2016 drama Hacksaw Ridge. Palmer is also the lead star in the AMC series A Discovery of Witches and has just completed filming her next television project, having been cast in the starring role of the limited series The Clearing for Disney+. Palmer's specific role in The Fall Guy is unknown at this time and specifics of the film's plot are also unknown. However, akin to the premise of the television series on which it is based, The Fall Guy, the story follows a film production that goes off the rails when its lead actor goes missing.

With Palmer adding her name to the star-studded cast of The Fall Guy, the film is certainly gearing up to be an exciting blockbuster in the long list of former stunt director David Leitch's ever-growing collection of directorial feature films. Production of the film is ongoing, ahead of its 2024 release. Palmer will next be seen in Disney+'s The Clearing in 2023.

Check out our interview with Leitch and Bullet Train producer Kelly McCormick below: