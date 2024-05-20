The Big Picture The Fall Guy offers a blend of action, intrigue, and drama, paying tribute to Hollywood's stunt community.

The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The Fall Guy promises an explosive viewing experience on digital platforms when it arrives on May 21, 2024.

Get ready for a thrill ride as The Fall Guy lands on digital this week, delivering high-octane action directly to your living room. Directed by the master of kinetic cinema, David Leitch (John Wick, Deadpool 2), the film not only showcases jaw-dropping stunts but also weaves an intriguing tale of conspiracy and survival in the cutthroat world of movie-making, mixed with dashing romance and slapstick humor. The Fall Guy arrives exclusively on digital platforms with a never-before-seen extended cut tomorrow, May 21, 2024.

Available on digital tomorrow, The Fall Guy offers a perfect blend of action, intrigue, and drama. With sequences that push the envelope on stunt choreography and a plot that keeps you guessing, this film is a tribute to the unsung heroes of Hollywood’s stunt community. So settle in for a movie night and prepare to be captivated by one of the year’s most thrilling films, particularly if you've missed out on seeing it on the big screen. The movie grossed $27 million in its first weekend, and added a little over $13 million in its sophomore frame, dropping to number two. Despite underperformance at the box office, the home release will be an action-packed experience, as the extended cut contains an additional 20 minutes of never-before-seen footage featuring more action, more laughs and more stunts.

What is 'The Fall Guy' About?

Starring Ryan Gosling as a seasoned stuntman, the plot thickens when—following an injury that takes him away from his job for a long time—he is drawn back in by the temptation of love and joins the set of his ex-girlfriend's (played by Emily Blunt) directorial debut—an ambitious action film. Things take a dramatic turn as Gosling's character uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving the film's lead actor, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. As the stunt sequences become real threats, the lines between film set and life-threatening situations blur, making for an exhilarating viewing experience.

The stellar ensemble cast is rounded out by the likes of Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke, all of whom bring their own unique brands of charisma to the movie. Their performances, coupled with Leitch's expert direction, ensure that The Fall Guy is more than just stunt work—it’s a summary, popcorn movie that's the perfect thing to put on at the end of a tough day at work, the kind of old-fashioned movie that people say doesn't get made often enough these days.

Whether you're a fan of high-stakes action or character-driven plots, The Fall Guy delivers. Don’t miss your chance to catch this explosive film on your favorite digital and PVOD platforms tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

