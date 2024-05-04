The Big Picture The Fall Guy topped the box office with $10 million on opening day.

The Phantom Menace re-release earns $2.4 million, set for an impressive $8 million weekend.

Despite a lukewarm opening, The Fall Guy holds promise with cinema-goers giving it A- CinemaScore and positive reviews.

In a rather disappointing turn of events, Universal’s The Fall Guy is poised to deliver the weakest opening for a movie designed to kick-start the Hollywood summer in about two decades, minus the pandemic years. Despite weeks of anticipation, positive early reviews, and an expansive marketing campaign featuring recently Oscar-nominated stars, The Fall Guy is looking at an opening weekend haul of less than $30 million. This is an unexpectedly soft figure for a summer tent-pole, and around a fourth of the $118 million that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opened to same time last year.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy generated $10 million on Friday, which includes the $3.1 million that it made from Thursday previews. The film’s Friday gross is marginally lower than the $12 million that Leitch's Bullet Train generated on opening day, and the $11.5 million that The Lost City — starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum — opened to in 2022. Also a date night action comedy featuring beloved movie stars, The Lost City went on to gross $30 million in its first weekend, and legged it past the $100 million mark domestically, as did Bullet Train. All this with marginally less enthusiastic reviews, less flashy marketing campaigns, and smaller budgets.

Produced on a reported budget between $130 million and $150 million, The Fall Guy sits at a “fresh” 83% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called it a movie lover’s “dream come true,” and highlighted the film’s action set pieces, the stunt choreography, the cinematography, and the editing. The Fall Guy also earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which suggests that those who watched it, dug it. This might give the movie the legs that it so desperately needs to last the coming weeks. The Fall Guy entered the domestic market with a little over $8 million already in the bank from a handful of overseas territories; it expanded into 40 new markets this week.

The 2024 Summer Is Off to a Slow Start

Last week’s top seed, the romantic thriller Challengers, held exceptionally well on its second Friday, generating another $2.5 million. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $24 million. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, Challengers topped the box office in its first weekend, and has already become Guadagnino’s top-grossing film of all time domestically. This weekend, it is expected to generate around $8.7 million, which should take its running total to $30 million, marking a soft 42% decline from weekend one.

Sony’s Tarot is poised to be the latest in a string of horror under-performers this year, following The First Omen and Abigail. The movie generated around $2.5 million on Friday, but will likely gross only around $6 million in its first weekend. Debuting in fourth place is the latest in a string of re-releases, and it’s a big one. After The Mummy, Alien, Shrek 2, and the ongoing Spider-Man re-issues, 20th Century Studios launched Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in 2,700 nationwide locations on its 25th anniversary, and earned $2.4 million on Friday. This represents the third-biggest re-release opening of the decade, behind two James Cameron blockbusters — Avatar ($3.4 million in 2022) and Titanic ($2.7 million in 2023). Despite its divisive legacy, The Phantom Menace is looking at around $8 million this weekend, which is impressive for a rerelease. For instance, Universal’s Monkey Man debuted to $10 million just a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, holdover hit Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will continue its march towards the $200 million milestone domestically, after generating $1 million on its sixth Friday. The film is eying just under $4 million this weekend, which should take its running domestic gross to around $190 million. In all likelihood, it’s going to pass the 2014 Godzilla’s lifetime haul to become the MonsterVerse franchise’s biggest domestic hit. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

