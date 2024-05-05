The Big Picture Universal's The Fall Guy struggles to kick off a blockbuster summer, falling short of box office expectations in its opening weekend.

Despite positive buzz and marketing, The Fall Guy brought in just over $28 million at the domestic box office.

Reviews and audience response for The Fall Guy are positive, with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A- CinemaScore.

Universal’s The Fall Guy has been handed the responsibility of kicking off the Hollywood summer this year, and it’s stumbling out of the gate. The movie couldn’t crack the modest $30 million mark in its opening weekend, despite weeks of positive buzz, an all-out marketing campaign featuring stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and encouraging reviews. Directed by David Leitch, the action-comedy not only fell short of last year’s summer starter Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by a wide margin but also the filmmaker’s own Bullet Train, which grossed $30 million in its first weekend a couple of years ago.

The Fall Guy generated $28 million in its first three days of release, against a reported budget of between $130 million and $150 million. Marketing estimates combined, Universal appears to have spent over $200 million on the project, meaning that going by the rule of thumb, The Fall Guy needs to deliver at least twice that amount. But Bullet Train concluded its domestic run with a hair over $100 million, as did the similarly pitched The Lost City, which also generated more in its opening weekend than The Fall Guy. Besides Barbie, which debuted with over $160 million last year, this is about as high as Gosling has gone when it comes to opening weekend hauls. Blade Runner 2049 also under-performed with $32 million, as did Blunt’s Edge of Tomorrow, which grossed $28 million in its opening weekend.

Reviews and audience response are the silver lining. The Fall Guy sits at a “fresh” 83% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds and has an 87% audience approval rating on RT. In her review, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff described The Fall Guy as a moviemaking lover’s “dream come true,” and highlighted the action set pieces, the cinematography, and the editing. Leitch, who got his start as a stunt coordinator, has helmed major blockbusters such as Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw since he turned director. The Fall Guy is his homage to the below-the-line professionals whose work often goes unappreciated in Hollywood.

The 2024 Summer Movie Season Is Off to a Slow Start

Debuting in second position is yet another re-release, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Phantom Menace generated over $8 million this weekend, which puts it way ahead of recent re-releases such as Alien, The Mummy, and Shrek 2. In fact, it’s the second-best re-release haul of the last decade, between two James Cameron blockbusters — Avatar ($10 million in 2022), and Titanic ($6.7 million in 2023).

Slipping to number three after topping the box office in its first weekend, Amazon MGM’s Challengers added a little under $8 million in its second weekend, representing a soft 49% decline. Interestingly, the Zendaya-starrer appears to be drawing the younger women demographic away from The Fall Guy. Challengers has now grossed approximately $30 million in 10 days, after having already emerged as director Luca Guadagnino’s biggest-ever movie at the domestic box office last week.

The fourth and fifth positions were claimed by Sony’s debutante Tarot and Warner Bros.’ holdover hit Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Another in a string of horror misfires this year, following The First Omen and Abigail, Tarot generated an estimated $6.5 million in its first weekend, while Godzilla x Kong added a little over $4 million in its sixth weekend, taking its running haul to just under $190 million. The monster mashup movie should be able to overtake the 2014 Godzilla’s lifetime haul of $200 million to become the MonsterVerse’s biggest domestic hit. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

