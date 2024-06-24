The Big Picture The Fall Guy has grossed $45 million globally but is not expected to reach $100 million domestically.

The film features an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore.

The film initially underperformed at the box office, though it's continuing to find success.

It’s been over a month now that The Fall Guy has been available to watch on digital platforms, but the film is still playing in over 1,000 domestic theaters. The action comedy was perceived to have under-performed upon its theatrical debut back in May, and Universal swiftly released it on PVOD platforms less than 20 days later. Produced on a hefty reported budget between $125 million and $150 million, The Fall Guy has grossed around $45 million globally since it was made available at home, which raises the question: how much more could it have possibly made had Universal held out?

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy passed a major new domestic box office milestone this weekend, falling out of the top 10 for the first time in its theatrical run. The film grossed $1 million domestically this past weekend — its eighth — as it hit the $90 million mark. At this stage, there’s little chance of it hitting the $100 million milestone, but many had written it off entirely when it opened to a very lackluster $27 million in the first week of May, having been bestowed with the responsibility of inaugurating the summer. Globally, the film passed the $170 million milestone, having made $82 million from overseas markets.

The Fall Guy’s top international market remains the United Kingdom, where it has grossed $15 million, followed by Australia, Germany, France and Mexico. Universal certainly didn’t cut corners when it came to promoting the film. The Fall Guy premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, leaving the studio with two months to build buzz. Gosling and Blunt, fresh off their Oscar nominations and the global success of Barbie and Oppenheimer, were sent on an expansive publicity tour, while the internet predicted a grand launch to the summer movie season. But the online buzz didn’t translate into box office revenue, despite enthusiastic reviews.

'The Fall Guy' Will Fall Short of the $100 Million Mark Domestically

The Fall Guy has settled at an 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes; the audience rating is even better, at 86%. The movie also earned an excellent A- CinemaScore, whose influence can be seen in its sustained box office performance. Domestically, the movie’s biggest drop (51%) came back in its second weekend. Its softest drop (28%) came in weekend four. Despite losing over 600 theaters this past weekend, the movie managed to deliver a per-theater average of $900.

The film follows a stunt performer named Colt Seavers, who is sucked into a conspiracy involving the movie star he doubles for, while working on a film directed by his ex-girlfriend. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, who has experienced both blockbuster success and critical acclaim in his filmmaking career, and last directed Bullet Train, which grossed over $100 million domestically and more than $200 million worldwide. You can watch The Fall Guy at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

