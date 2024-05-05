Editor's Note: The interview contains spoilers for The Fall Guy.

The Big Picture The Fall Guy is David Leitch's homage to the movie business, reflecting his background as a stuntman turned filmmaker.

The movie's production mirrored the plot, with no set third act scripted, allowing for a fluid, creative process on set.

Hannah Waddingham plays Gail Meyer, a film producer in The Fall Guy, promising an exciting and unrecognizable role.

The Fall Guy has been touted as David Leitch’s ode to the business of moviemaking, allowing the filmmaker to give back to the industry that would shape his life. The obvious homage is the nod to Leitch’s professional background as a stuntman before he joined forces with Chad Stahelski in 2014 to bring one of the most notable action heroes and franchises of our time - John Wick - to ass-kicking life. But, there’s so much more that was both woven into the movie and going on behind the scenes that pays respect to Hollywood. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, The Fall Guy star, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), shared a bit of insider information that proves that sometimes you don’t necessarily need to have everything finished before the cameras begin rolling.

As it would turn out, art imitated life in a sense on the set of the Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) led movie as, just like in The Fall Guy, the actual production’s third act was completely up in the air when cameras began rolling. Referring to the project as “more meta than anyone can possibly believe,” Waddingham explained,

“We literally didn’t have a third act, but that was the beauty of it. At first, you arrive, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ So the script is like the skeleton in the background [laughs], and we’re playing and playing and playing. Then you get to the point where you’re like, ‘So we’re getting to where we decide that we don’t have a third act of the movie, and we really don’t have a third act of the movie’ [Laughs] … But you have to know that we were in such a safe environment that we were all, a bit by then, just rubbing our hands together, thinking, ‘Woohoo! Where are we going?’”

'The Fall Guy' Producers Reveal How They Finally Got the Ending Done

The lack of a third act during production became something of an in-joke for Leitch and fellow producer Kelly McCormick. During their own interview with Weintraub, the pair were asked whether the lack of a third act in real life contributed to a running joke along the same lines in the movie, to which Leitch replied:

"Look, it’s a meta movie, right? It's a movie about making a movie, and so we are in this position, struggling with the third act, and more about the choreography of the third act. We knew where the characters had to go and we knew the bad guys had to be bested. We had stunts we wanted to achieve and we wanted to take place on the set. We didn't have a location, so that was a problem. And then location was driving the choreography, and like, “How is the crew gonna help this whole thing?” So, yeah, we were struggling until we found a location. The way the movie was going anyway, we were rewriting. Thank god we shot so much in order that we would continually rewrite scenes, and so we were getting all these great payoffs that were gonna end up in the third act anyway, so I was really confident the third act was gonna land."

McCormick followed up, explaining that this was something that plagued them throughout their hiatus: "Every day we were on hiatus, for about a month, I was like, 'Okay how about this ending? How about this ending?'" She went on to add:

"I’d go to David and I’d be, like, stonewalled. Then I’d go to Ryan and I’d be stonewalled. Then I’d go back around and come up with something else. It was like, “You guys, we have to do something so that we can use the hiatus and actually shoot the third act when we get back from hiatus.” [Laughs] At one point, Ryan was actually gonna be in the silver costume in the car. We knew that there was gonna be the car jump, we knew that somebody was gonna have to take it over. We actually designed what his costume would be over Christmas break."

As for how the costume came together, Leitch explained:

"It was gonna be one of the aliens from the other side, so it was gold and silver. Then, really, right when we came back from hiatus I was talking to him and it's like the light bulb went off pretty instantly. It was like, “You should be in Space Cowboys, like the double, and the actor should be in the same thing. That's the shot. That is the essence of the movie in a visual."

Who Does Hannah Waddingham Play In ‘The Fall Guy’?

Close

Right now, we know that Waddingham, who may be best known for her performances in titles including Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones, will appear in the hybrid action-comedy-romance as Gail Meyer, a film producer. Because The Fall Guy centers around a movie set, we can presume that Gail is one of the producers aboard said film. During an interview with Collider at the tail end of last year, Waddingham also gave our readers a piece of insight into her role, telling Christina Radish that she would be “absolutely unrecognizable” in the movie. Filling out the production’s star-studded ensemble cast are Winston Duke (Us), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), and Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches).

The Fall Guy is in theaters now. You can learn everything there is to know about the upcoming film here in our handy guide and watch Collider’s full interview with Waddingham and Duke below.

Buy Tickets