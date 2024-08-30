The highly anticipated Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action comedy film The Fall Guy is finally coming to streaming. It will exclusively be available to stream on Peacock from August 30, 2024, and Peacock will also release an extended cut of the film!

Peacock’s extended cut of The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch, will feature 20 additional minutes not released in theaters. The film, released on May 3, 2024, has Gosling playing a battle-scarred stuntman named Colt Seavers, who is fresh off a career-ending accident. He returns to his career as a stuntman when he discovers that his ex, Jody, played by Blunt, is directing the film and has also asked for him to be a part of her production specifically. Things take a turn when the film star, Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, goes missing. To win his ex back, Colt sets out on a tumultuous endeavor to bring back Tom Ryder, whose disappearance is swimming in a sea of wild conspiracies.

The film is an entertaining action comedy with a stellar cast ensemble that includes Taylor-Johnson, Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, and Gosling, among others. Peacock also promises a most rewarding watch experience with the added gift of their bonus extended cut in the following exciting words:

“More action, stunts, romance and more sexy bacon!”

'The Fall Guy' Received Critical Acclaim Despite Underperformance at the Box Office

The Fall Guy did fall short of its box office expectations, garnering a mere $28.5 million from 4,002 North American venues in its debut, as reported by Variety. The film opened to $25.4 million overseas, which brought its global total to $65.4 million. Considering its whopping $140 million production cost, the film's domestic opening projectile should've been around $30 million to $40 million. The Fall Guy ended up raking in around $92.9 million in the United States and Canada, with $85.2 million in other territories, bringing its worldwide total to $178.1 million.

While technically, these numbers indicate that the movie didn't do as well in theaters, it has received widespread critical acclaim and that should ideally translate into more streaming numbers for Peacock. The film also qualifies as one of the top-grossing movies of 2024 and ended up scoring 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a decent indicator that while the numbers at the box office didn't favor the film, The Fall Guy still is an entertaining feel-good watch, primarily because of the sizzling chemistry between Gosling and Blunt, the power-packed action scenes, and the endless shits and giggles throughout the screenplay.

The Fall Guy will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting August 30, 2024, along with an exclusive extended cut!

