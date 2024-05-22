The Big Picture The Fall Guy comes crashing into your living room with an extended cut packed with punches and high-octane laughs.

This action extravaganza promises to rev up your heart rate with an exclusive 20-minute deleted scene joyride.

A love letter to Hollywood stunt crews, the film is praised for adrenaline-fueled action and a stellar cast led by Ryan Gosling.

Get ready to rumble from the comfort of your couch because The Fall Guy is crashing into your living room with an extended cut that's packing more punches and high-octane laughs than a clown car on fire. It's not just any ordinary movie, though, it's an action extravaganza that promises to rev up your heart rate and possibly make your neighbors call the cops. But only if they're spectacularly boring neighbors.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is giving us all a treat by releasing The Fall Guy on digital platforms today, May 21, with a special extended cut. And it isn't just a few deleted scenes slapped together — it's a 20-minute joyride of extra content that includes our exclusive deleted scene featuring Gosling, high as a kite, in a bus chase that could only come from the mind of stuntman-turned-director David Leitch.

For a film that's already pretty wild, we get the outstanding vision of Gosling, already known for his cool-as-a-cucumber demeanor in films like Drive and La La Land, now tearing through the streets chasing a bus, boarding it, then breaking a window and possibly a few laws of physics, all while under the influence. It's the kind of scene that makes insurance adjusters weep but has the rest of us on the edge of our seats.

What Is 'The Fall Guy' About?

The Fall Guy isn't just a film; it's a love letter to the unsung heroes of Hollywood — the stunt crews. With Leitch at the helm, a man who's orchestrated some of the most jaw-dropping stunts in recent cinema history, this film was destined to be a celebration of bodily risk and cinematic thrill. The film has been a hit with audiences who've seen it, praised for its adrenaline-fueled action and hailed by Vulture as "an act of pure movie love." And let's not forget the all-star cast, which includes not only Gosling but also Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu.

For those who have followed Gosling from his Oscar-nominated performances to his surprising turns in films like Barbie, seeing him take on the gritty role of Colt Seavers — a quirky, irreverent stuntman thrown back into the fray — is both refreshing and wildly entertaining. So, buckle up and prepare for a ride that's part amusement park, part demolition derby.

Check out the exclusive extended look we're debuting above, and don't miss your chance to own the extended cut of The Fall Guy.

