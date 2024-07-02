The Big Picture The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, releases on digital and physical formats with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and bloopers.

The Fall Guy was one of the year's most beloved movies. Under the watchful and delightfully chaotic eye of David Leitch, the romantic action-comedy is available on digital from today, and will release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 23. To mark that, Collider is delighted to bring to our readers an exclusive sneak peek at some of the funniest bloopers you're liable to see from a mainstream movie. The movie — and indeed, gag reel — stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, whose chemistry is the most vital component of the movie, but watching the gag reel, you're left wondering how they ever completed shooting the movie at all, such is their proclivity for giggling uncontrollably whenever they see each other.

In the home release, fans will be treated to an insider's look at the filmmaking process, including the breakdown of five different stunts by the filmmakers themselves. There's also a behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the all-star cast and crew's experience filming in Australia. And for those who love a good laugh, the release includes a gag reel, alternate takes, and much more.

The Fall Guy centers on Colt Seavers (Gosling), a veteran stuntman who returns to the field following a nearly career-ending accident. He gets recruited for a major film project directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt). The plot takes a twist when the film’s lead actor, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), mysteriously disappears. Colt is thrust into a series of perilous stunts and real-life dangers as he works to uncover the truth and rescue the movie. The film also stars Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu, among others.

Is 'The Fall Guy' Worth Watching?

Collider's Perri Nemiroff loved the movie, describing it as a "moviemaking lover's dream" and praising the behind the scenes look at not just the stars but every crew member involved:

I'm always in awe of the fact that no single person can make a movie. These productions demand hundreds, if not thousands of artists who are deeply passionate masters at their crafts come together in order to bring someone’s vision to theaters and share it with the world. Every contribution is valuable, and every contribution is vital. With an extra special emphasis on the wizards responsible for jaw-dropping stunts, The Fall Guy heavily highlights that in the form of an exceedingly entertaining ride. It's both a big-screen delight and a moviemaking lover’s dream.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to bring home The Fall Guy, packed with exclusive content that takes you behind the scenes of one of the year's best. Check out the gag reel above.