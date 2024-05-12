The Big Picture The Fall Guy showed improvement over its debut weekend but still struggled at the box office due to competition from new releases.

Director David Leitch's non-franchise movies don't perform as well as his IP-driven work, despite positive reviews.

The Fall Guy features a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

After a lackluster debut last weekend, Universal’s The Fall Guy showed a little fighting spirit at the box office in its sophomore frame. The action-comedy — starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt — generated a little under $14 million domestically and $9.4 million from overseas markets, representing a harsh drop thanks to the new release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes usurping most of its Premium Large Format and IMAX screens. That being said, The Fall Guy was able to pass its first major global box office milestone this weekend, as it looks to put up a respectable against its reported budget of between $130 million and $150 million.

With just under $50 million domestically and another $54 million from 78 overseas markets, The Fall Guy’s global box office haul stands at $103 million. This represents another under-performer for director David Leitch, whose non-franchise movies seem to have a more difficult time at the box office than his IP-driven work. After making a name for himself as a stunt coordinator and performer, Leitch broke out as a director alongside Chad Stahelski with the first John Wick movie. He followed it up with Atomic Blonde, which tapped out with $100 million worldwide and then went on to helm Deadpool 2 ($785 million) and Hobbs & Shaw ($760 million). His last film was Bullet Train, which ended its global run with around $240 million worldwide.

Gosling and Blunt have had their own ups and downs to deal with as they try to establish themselves as bankable stars. They faced off last year as supporting performers in Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively, and went on to earn Oscar nominations for their work. While Barbie generated over $1.3 billion worldwide, Oppenheimer is knocking on the door of the $1 billion mark itself. Before that, Blunt starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in the ill-fated Jungle Cruise, which Disney dropped day-and-date on the Disney+ streaming service and in theaters during mid-pandemic 2021. The movie made $221 million worldwide.

'The Fall Guy' Surrendered Its IMAX Theaters to 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Blunt has had a better success rate as a lead performer than Gosling in recent years; she led Mary Poppins Returns to $350 million worldwide, while also starring in The Quiet Place movies, which have grossed a combined total of nearly $650 million globally. Before Barbie, Gosling starred in the Netflix film The Gray Man as well as First Man, Blade Runner 2049, and The Nice Guys. His 2016 film La La Land, on the other hand, was a smash hit and grossed nearly $450 million worldwide.

In The Fall Guy, he plays a stunt performer who gets embroiled in a conspiracy around the lead star of a movie he’s working on. Universal bet big on the film, premiering it at the South by Southwest Film Festival weeks in advance of its theatrical debut and sending Gosling and Blunt on a riotous publicity tour. Reviews were also favorable, with the movie holding a "fresh" 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and earning a stellar A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Also featuring Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Teresa Palmer and Winston Duke, The Fall Guy is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets below.

