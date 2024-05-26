The Big Picture Despite soft box office numbers, The Fall Guy has the potential to reach $150 million globally before it leaves theaters.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy pays homage to stunt performers in an action-packed romance thriller.

Despite debuting on digital platforms this week, some would say prematurely, Universal’s The Fall Guy registered a relatively soft drop at the box office, and its softest yet domestically. Now in its fourth weekend of release, the action-comedy is approaching what might be its final global box office milestone, as it continues an underwhelming theatrical run. The Fall Guy was expected to kick-start the summer in grand fashion after weeks of positive buzz, but failed to meet box office expectations in its debut and struggled to recover.

The movie added around $6 million domestically this weekend, taking its running total to $72 million. The Fall Guy also added $4 million from overseas markets, taking its international gross to $71 million. This takes the film’s cumulative global haul to $143 million, which means that passing the $150 million mark is still very much a possibility. The Fall Guy is looking at a lower lifetime haul than titles such as The Lost City ($192 million worldwide), Ticket to Paradise ($168 million worldwide), and Anyone But You ($219 million worldwide), none of which cost as much to produce, reportedly.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the movie comes mere months after both stars not only appeared in massive global blockbusters but also earned Oscar nominations for their supporting performances in those films. Gosling appeared in Barbie, which made over $1.4 billion worldwide, while Blunt was featured in Oppenheimer, which grossed nearly a billion dollars worldwide. Both stars also participated in an expansive publicity tour that attempted to build on the buzz the movie debuted with at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival.

'The Fall Guy' Was Well Received Despite Its Underwhelming Haul

The Fall Guy has settled at an 81% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it also holds an 86% audience score. The film also earned a solid A- CinemaScore, as well as a rave review from Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, who described it as a movie lover’s “dream come true.” Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy serves as a loving homage to stunt performers. Leitch got his start as a stunt performer himself, before breaking out as a filmmaker with the first John Wick, which he co-directed with Chad Stahelski. Leitch has since directed blockbusters such as Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, as well as the moderately successful Bullet Train.

Also starring Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, and others, The Fall Guy is available to watch at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

