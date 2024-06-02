The Big Picture The Fall Guy holds strong at the global box office, crossing the $150 million mark.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the film benefits from their recent blockbuster successes.

Despite a digital release, The Fall Guy's positive reviews and word of mouth are keeping it going in theaters.

The Fall Guy continues to hold its ground at the global box office, grossing an estimated $3.4 million from 81 markets this past weekend. The film has reached $77.6 million domestically, with a minimal drop of just 17% compared to last weekend, giving the movie a total cume of $157.9 million worldwide. The movie appears to be refusing to tap out despite its recent — and premature, some may argue — digital bow, indicating that perhaps studios are too hasty about getting movies on the small screen at the expense of the big screen.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy benefited from the star power of its leads, both of whom recently appeared in major global blockbusters. Gosling's Barbie grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, while Blunt's Oppenheimer nearly reached a billion. The Fall Guy also enjoyed an expansive publicity tour that kicked off at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Directed by David Leitch, known for his work on John Wick, Hobbs & Shaw, and Deadpool 2, The Fall Guy is a tribute to stunt performers, reflecting Leitch’s roots in the industry. The film also stars Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu, among others.

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers (Gosling), a seasoned stuntman who is pulled back into the action after a near-career-ending accident. He's recruited to work on a high-budget movie directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt). The plot thickens when the movie’s star, Tom Ryder (Taylor-Johnson), goes missing. Colt must navigate a series of dangerous stunts and real-life threats to uncover the truth and save the film.

How Is 'The Fall Guy' Performing Overseas?

In Germany, The Fall Guy grossed $0.8 million, a significant increase of over 50% from the previous week, bringing its total to $6.5 million. The UK & Ireland also saw robust performance during school holidays, adding $0.7 million for a cumulative $13.8 million. In Australia, the movie added $0.4 million, surpassing the total lifetime gross of Bullet Train and Kong: Skull Island, with a total of $8.7 million. France and the Netherlands reported strong holds, reaching $5.1 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Despite its digital release, The Fall Guy has received positive feedback, holding an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% audience score. It also earned an A- CinemaScore, with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff describing it as a movie lover’s “dream come true.”

The Fall Guy is now available to watch at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

