The Big Picture The Fall Guy's continued box office success is surprising, considering its digital release and under-performing opening weekend.

The movie has grossed $170 million globally, falling short of its $130-$150 million production cost.

Despite success, The Fall Guy is struggling to hit its "break-even" point.

Now in its seventh week of release, Universal’s The Fall Guy reported yet another strong hold at the box office, despite being available on digital platforms for the majority of its theatrical run. The romantic action-comedy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, was sold as the first big film of the summer, but under-performed in its opening weekend, leading the studio to sort of give up on it and release it on digital platforms around two weeks into its run. A digital release also enables piracy. But even as it bled theaters, the movie kept pulling audiences, and has managed to retain spots in the top 10 of the domestic charts for the entire duration of its run.

The Fall Guy has grossed $88 million domestically, and another $82 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global gross of $170 million. While this seems like a solid enough performance for a well-reviewed non-IP title, the catch is that The Fall Guy reportedly cost between $130 million and $150 million to produce. The rule of thumb states that a film of this size needs to gross twice its production budget to break even, because roughly half the revenue goes to the exhibitor. What this means is that The Fall Guy isn’t going to come close to touching its presumed break-even point, and will also find it practically impossible to hit the $200 million mark globally.

While there is still a chance that it hits the $100 million milestone domestically, the movie has been losing theaters at quite a rapid rate. It opened in over 4,000 domestic locations, but is now playing in around 1,600. Despite that, The Fall Guy has been displaying solid holds, with its biggest drop coming all the way back in weekend two. Although it has just overtaken 2022’s Ticket to Paradise — starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the movie made $168 million worldwide — The Fall Guy will struggle to overtake The Lost City’s $190 million lifetime haul from 2022.

'The Fall Guy' Is Still Pacing Ahead of Fellow Summer Under-Performer 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Directed by David Leitch, the movie follows the adventures of a heartbroken stunt performer, who is sucked into a conspiracy involving a Hollywood movie star, while working on a film directed by his former girlfriend. Leitch last directed Bullet Train, which grossed nearly $240 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $90 million. Both Gosling and Blunt, on the other hand, were coming off of the biggest hits of their respective careers — Barbie and Oppenheimer, which grossed a combined total of over $2.5 billion globally and also earned them Oscar nominations for their supporting performances. Also starring Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu and others, The Fall Guy is available to watch in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

