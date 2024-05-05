The Big Picture The Fall Guy had a subdued opening in North America, missing the $30-$40 million mark with $28.5 million.

The film needs a strong international showing to recover its reported $140 million budget.

The movie, featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has promising international openings to come in key markets like the UK and Mexico.

Universal's latest release, The Fall Guy, an action-comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, kicked off the summer movie season with a subdued opening in North America, falling short of expectations. The film, directed by David Leitch, garnered $28.5 million from 4,002 venues across the region, missing the projected $30 million to $40 million mark. Despite the stellar casting and high production values with a reported budget of $140 million, The Fall Guy needs a robust international showing and sustained domestic interest to recoup its hefty investment.

Globally, The Fall Guy managed to pull in $25.4 million overseas during its debut weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $65.4 million. David A. Gross from Franchise Entertainment Research commented on the opening, stating, "This is a fair opening for a big action comedy. Action comedies are solid performers overseas, and with this cast, foreign business should be good. At [its] cost, The Fall Guy is going to need a long run."

The film’s international performance shows promise, with strong openings in several key markets. In the UK and Ireland, the movie debuted at the top spot with $4.4 million. Similarly, it opened strongly in Mexico and France with $2.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively. Other markets like Germany, Italy, and Korea also reported solid openings, indicative of the film's potential to perform well outside the U.S.

The Fall Guy sees Gosling portraying a former stuntman embarking on an adventure to locate a missing movie star in an effort to salvage a major studio movie, directed by his ex-girlfriend, played by Blunt. The premise has found favor with audiences and critics alike, receiving an “A-” CinemaScore and a commendable 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, remains optimistic about the film's prospects: "We are incredibly proud of this film. It’s an exciting, charming film that I have no doubt will have a robust run."

Their confidence is bolstered by Leitch’s previous success with the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train, which also started slowly at the box office but eventually grossed $130 million domestically and $239 million globally.

Can Any Movies Fill the Marvel Gap?

Close

The opening of The Fall Guy marks a significant shift from previous years when Marvel titles traditionally launched the summer movie season. This year's absence of a blockbuster Marvel release has made direct comparisons to previous years challenging. Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at Comscore, reflects on this change, "For over a decade and a half, a Marvel movie provided the spark to ignite the summer movie season. This year, without such a blockbuster title, apples-to-apples comparisons to the same weekend a year ago are rendered moot."

As the domestic box office shows a more than 20% decline from 2023 and a 40% drop from 2019, the industry looks to upcoming releases like Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, and Inside Out 2 to rejuvenate theater attendance. With these potential blockbusters on the horizon, exhibitors are hopeful for a recovery in cinema-going during the crucial summer months.

