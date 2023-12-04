The Big Picture The Fall Guy is an upcoming action comedy featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt as a sizzling on-screen duo.

The film follows a stunt performer, played by Gosling, who must embark on a dangerous rescue mission to revive his career.

Directed by David Leitch, known for his work on films like Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, the movie promises thrilling stunts and a star-studded supporting cast.

The leads of The Fall Guy share an intimate moment in a new image from the upcoming action blockbuster. The new image, shared by Total Film, shows Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt tender near-embrace. The movie chronicles the journey of a stunt performer who's past his prime, as he tries to find a way to give new life to his career by getting involved in a very dangerous rescue mission. With no time to lose, Colt Seavers (Gosling) has to become a real-life action hero after pretending to be one for a living for so long. The explosive story is coming to theaters in the summer.

David Leitch, the director behind Bullet Train, is at the helm of The Fall Guy. Colt, played by Gosling, had been working alongside Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) for years, but when the movie star goes missing, it becomes his mission to go to the ends of the Earth to rescue him. If the premise seems dangerous for Colt to accept, it's important to be aware of the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Blunt), is the director of Ryder's film. The former couple now have to work together to save the actor's life before it's too late. It's not hard to believe Blunt and Gosling's characters share history as the newly released image does an excellent job at teasing the sizzling chemistry between the two industry heavyweights.

The Fall Guy's focus on the craftsmanship of action movie stunts draws inspiration from Leitch's time as Brad Pitt's stunt double, before he directed projects like Deadpool 2. The action film will also include a very impressive supporting cast to make Colt's journey a reality. Hannah Waddingham is set to portray Gail, Jody's executive producer alongside Stephanie Hsu who plays Ryder's personal assistant, placing the two performers in new territory for the action-packed adventure.

'The Fall Guy' Opens the 2024 Summer Movie Season

Image via Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy is currently scheduled to open in theaters in the United States on May 3, 2024, making it the first blockbuster set to debut next summer. While the spot on the calendar is typically reserved for movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America strikes from earlier this year led to the delay of Deadpool 3. It remains to be seen if The Fall Guy can strike box office gold with its new release date, and possibly become one of the biggest movies of next summer.

You can check out the new image from The Fall Guy below, and stay tuned to Collider for updates:

Image via Universal Pictures