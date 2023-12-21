The Big Picture Ryan Gosling's character in The Fall Guy exudes gritty charm and has a messy, dirty blonde hair paired with steampunk sunglasses and a five o'clock shadow.

Director David Leitch's background as a stunt double brings authenticity to the film, which centers around an aging stuntman trying to stretch out his career.

The Fall Guy features a stacked cast including Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer, among others. The film promises to be an action-packed, comedic adventure.

With so many images coming out of Ryan Gosling in David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, it’s hard to believe he could get any dreamier. But still, he persists, and in two new photos shared by Entertainment Weekly, Gosling’s gritty charm as veteran stuntman Colt Seavers is at an all-time high. Covered in dirt and grime, Gosling still manages to make us swoon in the first picture that sees his character posed among action movie posters of yesteryear. While we loved his bleach blonde look in Barbie, this messy dirty blonde hair is a close second, especially paired with steampunk sunglasses and a five o’clock shadow. The other snap is a behind-the-scenes shot where Gosling can be seen taking direction from Leitch. In the background, the Half Nelson actor’s stunt double listens in while hanging onto the side of a helicopter.

The Fall Guy is the latest project to come from Leitch, who previously directed such high-octane titles as Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train. Prior to his time behind the camera, Leitch made a name for himself as one of the top stunt doubles in Hollywood, a credit that has gone a long way in the making of his own movies. As The Fall Guy centers on an aging stuntman, Leitch’s knowledge of the inner workings of that particular industry makes him the perfect helmer for such a tale.

What is The Fall Guy About?

If you thought the title sounded familiar, that’s because Leitch is essentially rebooting the story told in the 1980s TV show of the same name that starred Lee Majors. In the film, Gosling’s Colt Seavers is trying to stretch out his career as long as possible - even if doing so proves to be detrimental to his body. For his next project, Colt has been hired to be a stuntman in his ex’s (Emily Blunt) latest film. The pair still have an undeniable chemistry that only continues to heat up after the leading man (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, with Colt stepping in to save the day. His journey to track down the people responsible for kidnapping the actor will be no small task, as Colt puts his stunting chops to the test but on the grandiose scale of life or death. While the movie will be an action fan’s dream, it will also pack plenty of comedic hijinks throughout.

Who Else is In The Fall Guy?

Having previously worked alongside stars including Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, and Keanu Reeves, Leitch certainly knows how to gather a stacked cast. Joining the trio of main characters will be an ensemble that includes Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Winston Duke (Us), and Teresa Palmer (Lights Out).

Check out the new images below and watch the trailer for The Fall Guy. The film is currently slated to land in theaters on May 3, 2024. Learn everything we know about the film here in our guide.