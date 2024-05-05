The Big Picture IMAX box office sees success with The Fall Guy, earning $4.7 million during debut weekend.

IMAX screenings make up 11% of The Fall Guy's domestic total.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to release on 1,600 IMAX screens, next weekend.

This weekend has been very productive for the IMAX box office thanks to The Fall Guy, the new film from David Leitch starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The action-packed comedy scored $4.7 million from IMAX screenings during its debut, with the format gathering up $12.2 million across all titles. As of today, The Fall Guy has earned $5.5 million from the IMAX format, taking up 11% of the movie's current domestic total.

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), an aging stuntman working on a movie for his ex-girlfriend, hotshot director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). When the film's lead, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing, Colt takes on the daunting task of finding him to save Jody's big-budget feature and maybe win her heart back in the process.

When it comes to other corners of the IMAX box office, titles such as Formed Police Unit, Twilight of the Warriors, and Howl's Moving Castle have gained good revenue in China. Formed Police Unit took the top spot, with the drama directed by Tat-Chiu Lee earning $3.5 million over the course of the weekend. And while Howl's Moving Castle premiered all the way back in 2004, the re-release of Hayao Miyazaki's classic story about a young girl who is turned into an elderly woman by a witch took $500,000. However, IMAX screens from all over the world are gearing up for the summer's next blockbuster.

The Apes Are Making a Comeback

The world is preparing for the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which will make its way to theaters in the United States and Canada on May 10. The next installment in the classic franchise will be available on 1,600 IMAX screens from all over the planet, ensuring audiences can experience the sequel in one of the best formats available. The movie will take place hundreds of years after Caesar's (Andy Serkis) death, and it will introduce Noa (Owen Teague) as he tries to lead the apes towards a better future. Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes could mark the beginning of a new era for the series.

You can catch The Fall Guy in IMAX right now. Grab tickets below.

