The Big Picture Don't miss our early IMAX screening of "The Fall Guy" - a love letter to stunt performers with tons of action and mystery.

Join us for the screening on April 29 near LAX, followed by a Q&A with director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick.

Enter for a chance to win tickets by providing your email address and RSVP as soon as possible to secure your seat.

Collider is thrilled to announce we’ve partnered with IMAX and Universal Pictures and for an early IMAX screening of David Leitch’s long-anticipated next feature, The Fall Guy. Described by the stuntman-turned-director as a love letter to stunt performers, this action-packed blockbuster, starring Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), has all the best elements of an unforgettable trip to the theater — a love story at its core, tons of stylized action, comedy, and a mystery that threads it all together. Ahead of its official release date, we’re going to watch this one on an IMAX screen where it belongs, and we want you to join us. Read on for details on how to enter to win free tickets below.

At this year’s WonderCon, Leitch was on our Directors on Directing panel where he told the crowd how hard he and the crew fought to get this movie off the ground. He went on to call the project “really personal,” having been “a stunt performer for 20-plus years.” In the movie, Gosling plays recently retired stuntman Colt Seavers. When the action star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) of his ex, director Jody Moreno’s (Blunt) film goes missing, Colt is convinced to take matters into his own hands in order to save her movie. This unscripted job uncovers a lot more than Colt bargains for, but hey, that’s the price of love. The Fall Guy also stars Oscar-nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies), and Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

‘The Fall Guy’ Screening Details

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, come join us on Monday, April 29 near LAX. The IMAX screening begins at 7 pm, followed by a Q&A with director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, hosted by Collider’s Steven Weintraub.

How to Get ‘The Fall Guy’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to April 29, so keep an eye out.

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3.