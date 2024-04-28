The Big Picture The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is a hit with positive reviews and a successful international box office debut.

Director David Leitch impresses with his action thriller, following his success with John Wick and big-budget films like Deadpool 2.

Ahead of its domestic debut, The Fall Guy has earned $8.7 million internationally.

The summer got underway a week early, as Universal’s The Fall Guy debuted in select international territories ahead of its domestic debut on May 3. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the action-comedy is being viewed as a sure bet after an underwhelming April at the box office that most recently saw the release of Amazon MGM’s Challengers. The movie topped the domestic charts with a so-so $15 million debut, against a reported budget of $55 million. The Fall Guy, on the other hand, is said to have been produced on a budget of $125 million. Directed by David Leitch, the film grossed $8.7 million internationally this weekend from 38 territories, including Australia ($2.9 million) and Spain ($1 million).

The Fall Guy follows a seasoned Hollywood stunt performer who finds himself in a global conspiracy involving a leading action star while working on his filmmaker ex-girlfriend’s latest movie. Reviews for The Fall Guy have been excellent so far, with the movie currently sitting at a “fresh” 89% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote that the movie “works on every level,” and praised “the stunt choreography, cinematography, and editing choices.”

A former stunt performer himself, Leitch broke out as a filmmaker alongside Chad Stahelski with the first John Wick movie. While Stahelski has taken the John Wick series to incredible new heights in the last decade, Leitch went solo with a series of big-budget studio ventures, including Atomic Blonde ($100 million worldwide), Deadpool 2 ($785 million worldwide), Hobbs & Shaw ($760 million globally), and Bullet Train ($240 million globally). Universal is betting big on The Fall Guy, having given it an early premiere at this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival, followed by a CinemaCon screening, and a special IMAX screening hosted by Collider.

'The Fall Guy' Will Be Released Domestically On May 3

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gosling and Blunt were famously a part of last year’s “Barbenheimer” event, which saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie deliver a combined total of around $2.5 billion worldwide. Both stars also earned Oscar nominations in supporting categories for their performances in their respective films. Gosling appears to have fully embraced the mainstream in recent years; before Barbie, he starred in the Russo brothers’ would-be franchise-starter The Gray Man, for Netflix. Blunt, on the other hand, was last seen in the already-forgotten Netflix movie Pain Hustlers. Also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu and Teresa Palmer, The Fall Guy will debut domestically next week.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets for The Fall Guy below.

Get Tickets