The Fall Guy is one of the more interesting updates of an old property that Hollywood's done recently. It continues Ryan Gosling's streak of displaying his comedic chops, while also serving as a love letter to the hard-working stuntpeople that bring those incredible action sequences to life. Despite the discourse around its muted box office — which is downplaying the possibility that it might have a healthy long-term box office run — The Fall Guy is worth a watch. It also pays tribute to another obscure film within its runtime, specifically the film-within-a-film Metalstorm that Gosling's Colt Seavers works on and is being directed by his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt). Metalstorm is actually based on the very real film Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn, and while the real life Metalstorm wasn't exactly a huge success, it paved other paths to success for its cast and crew.

What Is ‘Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn’ About?

Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn centers on the chase between intergalactic lawman Dogen (Jeffery Byron) and the titular Jared-Syn (Michael Preston), which leads them both to the planet Lemuria. Lemuria's people harness crystal technology, which Syn fully intends to exploit. Syn gathers the One-Eyes, a group of nomads, and drives them to begin a holy war against Lemuria's occupants while utilizing their crystals for his own gain. Dogen now faces a planet on the brink of collapse, and in addition to pursuing Jared-Syn also forges a connection with Lemurian native Dhyana (Kelly Preston).

Metalstorm is a strange, strange movie even by '80s standards; despite taking place on an alien planet, the rocky wastelands of Lemuria and the biker-style clothing Dogen wears feels more in line with a Mad Max film than a sweeping sci-fi epic. Furthering the Mad Max connection is the fact that Dogen drives around in a truck that he can command with his thoughts. Combined with trippy dream sequences, the presence of a cyborg lizard-man and one-eyed warriors who somehow fight with ninja weapons, Metalstorm did indeed live up to its trailer's promise to "challenge the senses."

‘Metalstorm’ Faded Out of History, but Its Cast and Crew Prospered

Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn made its debut at a time when the science fiction landscape was undergoing a massive change. The original Star Wars trilogy was wrapping up with Return of the Jedi, and film studios were racing to put out their own sci-fi spectacles with varying degrees of success. Krull attempted to flip Star Wars' mix of science fiction and fantasy elements, while Metalstorm leapt on the budding 3D craze (a trend that seems to never truly die). But film critics weren't feeling Metalstorm, as the New York Times called it derivative of everything from Superman to Tron,while The Washington Post said it had an "amateruish level of production."

Despite its critical and commercial failure, Metalstorm was a stepping stone to success for most of its cast and crew. Byron reunited with Metalstorm director Charles Band for the dark fantasy anthology The Dungeonmaster. Band would fund Empire Pictures the same year and later move onto Full Moon Productions in 1988, where he found success producing cult horror franchises including the Ghoulies and Puppet Master films. Kelly Preston would have the biggest success of all, as Metalstorm was one of three films she starred in that year. The other two were 10 to Midnight and Christine — the latter being directed by John Carpenter and based on the work of Stephen King helped make it a major draw.

How Does ‘The Fall Guy’ Approach ‘Metalstorm’?

The Fall Guy uses Metalstorm primarily as a way for Colt and Jody to work out their feelings. Due to a stunt gone horribly wrong, Colt turned his back on Hollywood, leaving Jody behind. But when mega-producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham) convinces him to work on Metalstorm because Jody supposedly asked him to, Colt drops everything and heads to Australia. While on set, one of his very first scenes involves Jody telling him about the tumultuous relationship between a space cowboy and an alien princess — which is code for how she felt hurt by Colt's actions.

She also goes into her vision for the film and how she wants to keep its ending ambiguous, despite pushback from Gail. This is often reflective of how directors can go from directing an indie film to a big-budget blockbuster, and how the two are wholly different experiences. Chloé Zhao started out with the modern-day Western The Rider and eventually worked her way up to Eternals — and still managed to tackle heavy themes of faith and family within the superhero blockbuster framework.

Another goal Jody is trying to accomplish throughout The Fall Guy is preparing Metalstorm for a Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Comic-Con's become a major hub for Hollywood to flaunt its upcoming slate of film and television projects, especially those that are tailored to appeal to genre fans. The Fall Guy director David Leitch has even been part of panels at Wondercon and other conventions, so, in a way, he's projecting more of his experience with Hollywood onto the big screen. Despite Colt getting swept up in a big conspiracy, he manages to help Jody complete her vision for Metalstorm (including a cameo that's pitch perfect for the Comic-Con crowd) and the end result not only looks like a cool update of a science fiction film but something worth seeing in real life.

