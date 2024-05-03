Originally beginning life as a well-loved 1980s television series starring Lee Majors, The Fall Guy is another adaptation of a once-adored series set to hit the big screen. Its predecessor tells the tale of a stuntman whose art becomes life when he finds himself in a dangerous situation and must use his skills to escape. For the audience of the time, Majors made for a perfect action hero who blended tender moments with terrific action set pieces, but now a 2024 audience is looking for a new leading man.

Step up Ryan Gosling, who, after the enormous success of Barbie, is on quite the hot streak when it comes to movies. His addition to the cast of The Fall Guy felt astute when it was first announced and, if the promotional material released so far is anything to go by, it now feels like a casting stroke of genius. However, one man cannot make a movie, with plenty of other top stars set to feature in the movie's ensemble. With that in mind, here is a look at the cast and characters set to appear in The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling

Colt Seavers

A true underdog, and a true Swifty, Colt Seavers was once a hot prospect in the Hollywood stuntman community, working on major movie productions and big box office hits. However, after his reputation goes awry, Seavers goes missing. Now back on the job, little could he expect that he would soon find himself thrust into the jaws of real danger - the sort that doesn't have a director yelling "Action!".

One of Hollywood's biggest names right now, Ryan Gosling is fresh off the back of his Best Supporting Actor nomination at this year's Academy Awards, with his meta-masculine comedic performance as Ken likely to feed into this performance too. Starting as a child star and member of the famous Mickey Mouse Club between 1993 and 1995, Gosling would go on to become a household name thanks to the likes of The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Drive. Perhaps his greatest accolade to date is his two Best Actor Academy Awards nominations for Half Nelson and La La Land, with the latter winning him a Golden Globe.

Emily Blunt

Jody Moreno

A fan-favorite in the original 1980s series, Jody Banks was a fellow stuntwoman and the love of Colt's life. However, now repackaged as Jody Moreno, this interpretation of the character turns her into a director whose first feature film is interrupted by the arrival of Colt, a man we soon realize is her ex.

A woman for whom there seem to be no boundaries, Emily Blunt's ability to transcend genres has been one of her greatest assets and kept her at the top of Hollywood for many years. From rom-coms like The Devil Wears Prada to dramas like My Summer of Love, Blunt is also no stranger to the action genre, with successful appearances in the likes of Sicario and Edge of Tomorrow making her a smart addition to The Fall Guy. The combination of Gosling and Blunt as the lead duo also marks an exciting coming-together of 2023's biggest and most unlikely movie mash-up - Barbenheimer.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Tom Ryder

A major movie star and the target of Colt's jealousy, Tom Ryder's reputation as a badass comes under severe threat when he suddenly disappears without a trace. However, Colt is tasked with saving the day, something Ryder is likely less than pleased about.

After their eye-catching collaboration on Bullet Train, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and director David Leitch once again team up in The Fall Guy, with Taylor-Johnson a consistently reliable action performer. From Kick-Ass to Tenet, the Englishman's ability to soak up the pressures of a big-budget project and always deliver a top performance should not be understated, with his addition to the MCU as Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron further cementing his great reputation. 2024 is a big year for Taylor-Johnson, with starring roles in both Kraven the Hunter and Robert Eggers' adaptation of Nosferatu joining his appearance in The Fall Guy, with it also just being announced that he will appear in Danny Boyle's 28 Years Later alongside both Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.

Hannah Waddingham

Gail Meyer

The brains behind the operation, Gail Meyer, is a film producer whose one job is to look after her biggest star. However, when that biggest star goes missing, Gail puts the only man she trusts on the mission - Colt.

A star of both stage and screen, Hannah Waddingham's sudden rise to the top of screen media over the past decade was no fluke, with her beloved roles in the likes of Game of Thrones, Sex Education, and Ted Lasso, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy, proving she really is at the top of her game. However, it is her stage work that should rightfully capture the most attention, with her remarkable CV including three Olivier Award nominations. Beyond The Fall Guy, Waddingham is also set to voice Jinx in the upcoming animated film The Garfield Movie and is slated to appear in an as-yet-untitled eighth Mission Impossible movie.

Winston Duke

Dan Tucker

Best friend to Colt, Dan Tucker is always there to hype up his closest confidant, something that will come in very handy when Colt is thrown into an underdog story for the ages.

The second MCU actor in the cast, having played M'Baku in the Black Panther movies, Winston Duke, is an impressive performer who, surprisingly, has only had a 10-year on-screen career to date. In just five years, Duke has appeared in the likes of Us, Nine Days, and now The Fall Guy, with his exciting career only really just getting started.

Stephanie Hsu

Alma Milan