Bullet Train director David Leitch is returning to the big screen and this time he's collaborating with Ryan Gosling, who ventured into action last summer with the Russo Brother's The Gray Man.

Based on a 1980s TV show of the same name starring Lee Majors, The Fall Guy tells the story of a Hollywood stuntman who gets caught up in a real-world dangerous mission. The premise brings a lot of opportunities to have fun with the story in addition to having some really stellar action, and with the creatives involved, we can expect the film to deliver on the promises of both. If all of that sounds like something you'd enjoy, read below to find out everything we know so far about The Fall Guy.

When Will The Fall Guy Be Released?

Universal will release The Fall Guy on March 1, 2024. The film will be opening up against Pixar's sci-fi coming-of-age adventure film Elio.

Where Will The Fall Guy Be Released?

Universal will initially release The Fall Guy exclusively in movie theaters, which shouldn't be too surprising considering the massive amount of star power behind the film. Movies from Universal hit digital for rent after a variable 17-to-45-day window based on the film's performance, before eventually landing on Peacock, and the same can be expected from The Fall Guy.

Is There a Trailer for The Fall Guy?

Image via Netflix

While there is no official trailer released to the general audience yet, Universal showed off an early teaser to the crowd in attendance at this year's Cinemacon. The Cinemacon footage reveals that Emily Blunt's character in The Fall Guy is making a desert action film similar to Mad Max, and calls in her ex, Ryan Gosling's stuntman character, to be the stuntman for a new Hollywood heartthrob played by Aaron Taylor Johnson in the movie. Both Aaron Taylor Johnson and Ryan Gosling sport long blonde hair, a dark beard, and some extravagant outfits in the scenes shown.

The film also looks to be leaning into comedy much like Leitch's previous films, as the premise of the film leads the characters to particularly humorous situations, along with inside meta jokes about Hollywood and dabs at the ugly side of the industry. The footage also gave the attendees a look at the other characters played by the film's stellar cast and gave everyone a taste of the film's incredible visuals, including the dystopian vignettes of the film-within-a-film. As for when we will be able to see any of that footage surface online is still unknown, but we'll be eagerly waiting on it and keep you updated.

What Is the Plot of The Fall Guy?

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers, an out-of-work stuntman, who gets invited by his ex-girlfriend, making her big-budget Hollywood directing debut, to be the stuntman for a hot up-and-coming action star who's a total jerk. When the star goes missing, Colt must find him and save him from Hollywood's dirty underbelly, in hopes of reconnecting with his past love, saving the film, and proving he's the best stuntman around.

Image via 20th Century Television

The original TV show had an adventure-of-the-week plot, which also followed Colt Seavers played by Lee Majors, a stuntman moonlighting as a bounty hunter. The show had impressive stunts and effective action sequences for its time and budget and had a very tongue-in-cheek feeling to it. The movie adaptation is going for a much different tone, and it would be interesting to see how Leitch handles the comedy and action while telling a compelling narrative about a world he clearly knows a lot about.

Here's what producer Kelly McCormick had to say about the movie in an interview with Collider:

“David coming from stunts, and telling a story about a stuntman who is coming into his own through having to investigate a crime. [It’s] incredibly special in the sense that we get to do – We're really trying to do a lot of practical action on this. We always do, but in this case, it's really big practical action. And it just feels like we're paying homage to the stunt community and to, really, cinema and those of us who make the movies. And it's sort of a love letter to the industry. On top of it just being really fun and what I think will be a really good time for the audience.”

Who Is in The Cast of The Fall Guy?

Images via Sony Pictures; Bold Films; Warner Bros.

Leading the cast of The Fall Guy is Ryan Gosling playing the stuntman Colt Seavers. Gosling has previously played a stuntperson in one of his most iconic roles as The Driver in Drive, he will once again be able to channel his comedic flair and natural ability at being funny and charismatic much like he did in The Nice Guys. Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) will be playing Ryan Gosling's ex-girlfriend, a stuntwoman who is making her directorial debut. Aaron Taylor Johnson (Kick-Ass) is also a part of the cast with the Bullet Train star reuniting with Leitch to play an egotistical action star who suddenly vanishes from the set. The stacked cast of the film also includes Academy Award Nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) as the action star's assistant, Winston Duke (Black Panther) as Colt's best friend, Emmy Award Winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as a film producer, and Teresa Palmer (Lights Out) in a currently undisclosed role.

Who Is Making The Fall Guy?

It was originally reported that a film adaptation of The Fall Guy was in the works at DreamWorks way back in 2010, with Casino Royale director Martin Campbell attached, and a distribution deal struck with Disney's Touchstone Pictures. Later in 2013, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in talks to star in the film with McG directing, but the film got stuck in development hell. In September 2020 it was announced that Leitch and Gosling would be teaming up for a drama revolving around a stuntman, but a title had yet to be revealed. Two years later, the film was officially greenlit by Universal and was revealed to be an adaptation of the television series.

When it comes to stylish action movies, David Leitch has quickly risen to be one of the most reliable names in Hollywood. Leitch, along with Chad Stahelski, changed the game with John Wick and their inventive action set pieces and perfectly choreographed stunt work, which has influenced almost every action film that has come out since. While Stahelski stayed back with the John Wick franchise, perfecting their craft and style over the course of four films, Leitch decided to branch out and lend his style to other movies like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Bullet Train.

Leitch will be producing the film with his production company 87North along with directing the film, just as he did with Bullet Train. The screenplay of the film is written by Drew Pearce, who has previously worked on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and Iron Man 3. The film is shot by director of photography Jonathan Sela, who has previously shot all of Leitch's films including John Wick and Deadpool 2. Kelly McCormick produces the film alongside Leitch, star Ryan Gosling, Guymon Casady, and original TV show creator Glen A. Larson serving as executive producer along with Drew Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz.

When and Where Did The Fall Guy Film?

Filming for The Fall Guy commenced in Sydney Australia on October 24, 2022. Leitch's 87North Productions announced the occasion on its official Instagram account.

On March 1, 2023, Kelly McCormick announced on her Instagram that filming had wrapped.