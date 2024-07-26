The Big Picture The Fall Guy is set to stream on Peacock starting August 30, 2024, with an extended cut adding 20 minutes of action-packed footage.

Universal's deal with Peacock brings the year's biggest hits to the platform, including Despicable Me 4 and Twisters.

The star-studded cast of The Fall Guy, led by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has helped drive ticket sales to over $177 million.

An official streaming release date for the recent David Leitch hit The Fall Guy has landed, with the movie set to launch on Peacock on August 30, 2024. This comes almost four months following the movie's May 3 theatrical release, with the stunt-tastic action comedy ready to race into living rooms across the country. However, that's not all, as it has also been officially confirmed that, alongside the theatrical version of the movie, a special extended cut will be available on Peacock on the same date. This extended cut will add an extra 20 minutes of high-octane fun, with never-before-scene footage taking the run-time for the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt flick from 126 minutes to 146 minutes.

The Fall Guy's streaming release on Peacock is thanks to a deal with Universal, with the production company's biggest hits of the year getting their first streaming debut on the platform. This includes some of the best-loved films in recent memory, from the likes of Oppenheimer and Kung Fu Panda 4 to Monkey Man and Trolls Band Together. Even some notable titles currently in theaters will soon make their way to the platform, including both Despicable Me 4 and Twisters, two movies that have proven major successes at the current Box Office. The star-studded and hotly-anticipated Wicked will debut on Peacock in 2025.

'The Fall Guy' Contains One of the Year's Best Ensembles

There are many reasons why millions flocked to their local theaters to watch The Fall Guy. Whether they were a fan of the original 1980s TV series of the same name or had heard just how much fun the flick was, ticket sales were positive for the project, so far totaling over $177 million. However, one of the main reasons the film pulled in potential viewers was down to its star-studded cast which saw the likes of Gosling, Blunt, Stephanie Hsu, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Winston Duke, and others star. An official description of the movie, for those who have not yet indulged in its calculated chaos, reads:

"Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), THE FALL GUY stars Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling (Barbie, La La Land, Drive) as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who is drafted back into service after a near-career ending accident when Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train), the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films, Sicario)—goes missing."

The Fall Guy will officially debut on Peacock on August 30, 2024, with a special extended cut also being released.

