Not only is The Fall Guy overflowing with non-stop action but its comedic aspects are a step above. Toss in the chemistry between its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and you have the recipe for a box office smash. While a lot of the comedic energy is tossed in by way of lines and delivery, one of the film’s greatest bits is hiding in the background, silently hanging on a refrigerator. In the scene where Gosling’s Colt Seavers goes to Tom Ryder’s (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) condo to check on the missing action star, a slew of Post-It notes are affixed to his refrigerator with each one saying something completely off the cuff.

During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at our IMAX screening, The Fall Guy’s director, David Leitch, and producer, Kelly McCormick gave a little bit of background about how the sticky notes got there and who decided what to write. “Our art department went wild,” McCormick said, adding:

“And there are so many good ones that you can’t see. I would just go around… I can’t even remember. One was better than the next. They’re all geniuses and they should be screenwriters. [Laughs]”

Agreeing with his partner both in life and filmmaking, Leitch said:

“I know. They should get writing credits. It was those funny moments, like, ‘We gotta dress the set over here.’ Then the art department would come in, like set dec people, and would just be writing stuff and putting it up, and we’d be laughing.”

According to McCormick, Gosling was responsible for a few of the most notable gems to come from the Post-Its takeover.

“The ‘Why is Chinese chicken orange?’ was Ryan. ‘Momoa/Mamoa,’ that’s Ryan. [Laughs] The 2% breast milk is also Ryan.”

Sharing some insight into what a fun time everyone working on the production had together, Leitch said, “So people were allowed to write them, and we had them all around. It was just a fun thing to do on set.”

The Fun Behind The Making ‘The Fall Guy’ Spills Into The Movie

The latest project to come from the Bullet Train and Deadpool 2 director may be his best one yet. There’s truly nothing not to like in Leitch’s ode to both stunt performance and moviemaking, and it’s clear that the cast and crew had a good time delivering one of the best movies of the year to its eager audience. From beginning to end, the action flick is engaging and one of those movies that you’ll be thinking and talking about long after the lights come up, and you leave the cinema.

Stay tuned for Collider's full interview with Leitch and McCormick and read more about The Fall Guy in our helpful guide. The star-studded movie is now in theaters.

