the fall guy poster

The Big Picture Get ready to swoon over Ryan Gosling's death-defying stuntman role in David Leitch's The Fall Guy, starring with Emily Blunt.

The poster for the film promises some old Hollywood charm, slick action, and a love letter to the stunt community.

With Leitch at the helm, expect a visually appealing action-packed thriller that pays homage to the industry at SXSW debut.

The world hasn’t recovered from Ryan Gosling’s electrifying ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance at the 2024 Oscars, yet, and we already have more reasons to swoon over him. The Ken actor will be next seen as a death-defying stuntman in David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, starring opposite fellow Oscar nominee Emily Blunt. And they looks pretty dapper together on the new poster for the feature revealed by IMAX. The new image evokes old Hollywood poster charm with its colors and aesthetic. The poster promises some vehicular action and lots of explosions in the upcoming film.

Billed as a “hilarious all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies,” The Fall Guy follows a former stuntman, Colt Seavers (Gosling), who is called back to duty when a major star he once doubled for, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing while shooting a film which is being directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Blunt). Now this working-class hero has to track down the missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life.

'The Fall Guy' is a "Love Letter" to the Stunt Community

Image via IMAX

Given the presence of power-packed performers like Gosling and Blunt under Leitch’s vision, who started his career as a stuntman and since has created a niche for himself with quick-witted, visually appealing, action-oriented features like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde, the movie is going to be full of slick action and hilarious turns.

Speaking to Collider producer Kelly McCormick previously said of the film, “David coming from stunts, and telling a story about a stuntman who is coming into his own through having to investigate a crime. [It’s] incredibly special in the sense that we get to do – We're really trying to do a lot of practical action on this. We always do, but in this case, it's really big practical action.” She further revealed the film to be a “homage to the stunt community and to, really, cinema and those of us who make the movies. And it's sort of a love letter to the industry.”

The movie's ensemble cast also includes Winston Duke as a stunt coordinator and Colt's best friend, Hannah Waddingham as Jody's pushy executive producer Gail, while Stephanie Hsu plays Teresa Palmer, Ryder's personal assistant. Furthermore, the original series’ star Lee Majors will also make an appearance in the film.

The Fall Guy will make its world debut at SXSW and be released theatrically on May 3. Check out our guide to know more about the film.