After spending weeks atop the Prime Video charts, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ latest Christmas action thriller, Red One, has officially been dethroned by another movie that struggled to find box office success. The Fall Guy, the action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, premiered on Prime Video at the start of the year and wasted no time reaching the top of the charts as Prime’s most popular movie. The Fall Guy earned solid scores of 82% from critics and 85% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but that didn’t help the film from only grossing $181 million worldwide against a $125 million budget. The Fall Guy would have needed closer to $250 million – and preferably $300 million – to be a major profit for Universal, and the film ultimately left theaters as one of the bigger flops of 2024.

Red One struggled even more in theaters than The Fall Guy, however, grossing only $180 million against a reported budget of somewhere between $250 and $300 million, making it a hefty loss for Amazon MGM. The Fall Guy was directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, and the film is based on the classic TV series by Glen A. Larson. Pearce made his screenwriting debut in 2013 on Iron Man 3, the Marvel threequel starring Robert Downey Jr., and he more recently wrote the scripts for Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Leitch directed the aforementioned Fast & Furious film, and he is also famous for his work helming Deadpool 2, the raunchy superhero sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin.

David Leitch Is Angling To Do Another Superhero Movie

One of the biggest announcements to come over the Christmas holiday was when Jason Momoa took to his personal Instagram to unveil that he would be playing Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, confirming that he would not reprise his role as Aquaman in James Gunn’s DCU. Shortly after that announcement, The Fall Guy director David Leitch also took to Instagram and expressed interest in directing a solo Lobo movie. Leitch has experience working in the superhero industry thanks to Deadpool 2, one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, and his work as an action director makes him a prime candidate for a potential Lobo movie.

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and was directed by David Leitch.

