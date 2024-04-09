The Big Picture Critics are praising The Fall Guy as a pulse-pounding, laugh-out-loud action rom-com with impeccable chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Steven Weintraub calls the movie awesome, tweeting about his third screening, showcasing the film's undeniable appeal.

The Fall Guy follows Colt Seavers, a stuntman pulled back into the industry to save a film and reunite with his ex.

Audiences are now just one month away from witnessing David Leitch’s latest action-packed flick, The Fall Guy, and first reactions are rolling in from the festivities at this year’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. The movie has been one of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2024, and it’s easy to understand why. Along with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the feature is overflowing with notable names, while Leitch has promised that it will be his biggest project yet - kicking things into high gear and pushing the boundaries of his cast, crew, and stunt team. With Perri Nemiroff as our boots on the ground during the film’s world premiere at SXSW (of which she gave a glowing review), we now have our first pieces of insight from others in the industry as well as Collider’s Britta DeVore, who was in attendance at the film’s CinemaCon screening.

According to DeVore, “The Fall Guy was a pulse-pounding thrill ride that you’ll want to catch on the biggest screen possible. For every explosive action sequence, there’s a laugh-out-loud moment, and not only do Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt take center stage with their electrifying romantic tension, but the supporting characters absolutely steal the show. Kicking off the season of summer blockbusters, this one will be tough to follow.”

While Collider's Steve Weintraub hasn't shared his full opinions on the film yet, he did share that he was on his third screening of The Fall Guy, which certainly speaks for itself.

What Are Critics Saying About 'The Fall Guy'?

While CinemaCon isn't the first time that The Fall Guy has screened for critics this month, it is the first time that we're getting to see a lot of reactions from moviegoers last night. Most seem to be in agreement that the film is a lot of fun, including Germain Lussier who echoed Weintraub's sentiments about wanting to see the film more than once.

Hunter Bolding and Doug Jamieson both praised Gosling and Blunt's "immaculate" and "electric" chemistry. That chemistry appears to be a vital aspect of The Fall Guy, considering Daniel Howat called the film an "action rom-com" which is certainly a selling point to audiences that are starved for more rom-coms.

What Is ‘The Fall Guy’ About?

Stealing its premise and title from the Lee Majors-led 1980s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy tells the story of a washed-up stuntman named Colt Seavers (Gosling) who finds himself back in biz on the set of a major film. But this isn’t just any gig, as Colt will be working alongside his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Blunt) - the film’s director. When things go horribly awry after the leading man seemingly vanishes into thin air, Colt risks life and limb to find the star and bring him back to set in hopes of saving the movie and reigniting the spark with his ex.

Along with Gosling and Blunt, The Fall Guy brings in a slew of other gargantuanly talented names including Winston Duke (Us), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), and Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches).

Learn everything there is to know about Leitch’s ode to stunt performers here in our guide and check out the trailer below. The Fall Guy crashes into cinemas on May 3.