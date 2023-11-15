The Big Picture Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's action comedy film, The Fall Guy, has been rescheduled for a May 3, 2024 release, giving fans a sneak peek into the hilarious and action-packed world created by director David Leitch.

The movie follows Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who is called back to work when a major star he once doubled for goes missing. As Colt investigates, he becomes entangled in a criminal plot, adding a sinister twist to the story.

The Fall Guy boasts an ensemble cast, including Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, and Stephanie Hsu, with Lee Majors, the star of the original TV series, making a special appearance. The film is a love letter to action movies and the hardworking crew behind them.

Written by Drew Pearce, The Fall Guys follows Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who is called back to duty when a major star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), he once doubled for, goes missing while shooting a film which is being directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Blunt). Things take a sinister turn when Colt decides to investigate the disappearance but finds himself ensnared in a criminal plot.

‘The Fall Guy’ is Backed by Several Talents

Gosling is coming fresh off of the success of Barbie, which has now become a global phenomenon with the fanfare and its unparalleled success at the box office. Gosling is in award chatter for his scene-stealing stint as Ken and has bagged a Grammy nomination for ‘I’m Just Ken’ song. His counterpart in the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon, Blunt is coming fresh off the success of Oppenheimer, which created as many waves at the box office and fanfare as Barbie. Blunt, unflinchingly portrayed Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty Oppenheimer, and is in awards consideration as well. Leitch has created a niche for himself with slick, quick-witted, visually appealing, action-oriented features like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde among others. A former stunt man, the movie is being billed as a “love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them.”

Further, the movie's ensemble cast also includes Winston Duke as a stunt coordinator and Colt's best friend, Hannah Waddingham as Jody's pushy executive producer Gail, while Stephanie Hsu plays Teresa Palmer, Ryder's personal assistant. Furthermore, the original series’ star Majors will also make an appearance in the film. The movie is produced by Kelly McCormick and Leitch for their company 87North, Gosling, and Guymon Casady for Entertainment 360. Executive producers include Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original TV series, Glen A. Larson.

The Fall Guy is now set for May 3, 2024.