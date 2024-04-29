The Big Picture Ryan Gosling says the highlight of his Oscars night was Steven Spielberg giving The Fall Guy two thumbs up.

The movie also stars Emily Blunt, and will hit theaters on May 3.

The Fall Guy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The last year has been an insane one for Ryan Gosling. Over the summer, he appeared in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which would not only become an immediate favorite among fans but quickly climbed the box office charts to become the highest grossing film of the year. Along with starring opposite Margot Robbie as the Ken to her Barbie, Gosling was also given the gift of singing an original tune penned for the film titled, “I’m Just Ken.” As we’ve learned since the movie’s debut and the popularity of the song grew, it was added as an extremely last minute decision, with Gosling getting into the soundbooth for only a few hours. Along with nabbing an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, Gosling also took the stage on Hollywood’s biggest night with a group of pinkified men and Guns N’ Roses guitar player, Slash, to perform the song live in front of his peers.

As if an Academy nod and live performance weren’t enough to boost the actors’ ego, iconic filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, approached the performer to share his love for both his talent and his performance in David Leitch’s upcoming action flick, The Fall Guy. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gosling spoke about both of these highest of honors and revealed which — out of performing at the Oscars and getting a personal piece of love from Spielberg — was the memory he’ll cherish the rest of his life.

“Steven Spielberg every time,” Gosling said definitively of the biggest kudos of his career, with his The Fall Guy co-star, Emily Blunt chiming in with a cheeky, “Double S for the win.” Calling the surreal moment “crazy,” Gosling breaks down his experience of getting some face to face time with the visionary behind such classics as Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Schindler’s List.

“He was coming across the room, and I was looking, and I was like, ‘There’s no way. I don’t know Steven Spielberg. He’s not coming to talk to me.’ … And then he keeps walking, and then I was like, I know what’s gonna happen. I’m gonna go [points at self and raises eyebrows], and he’s gonna go, ‘No, not you. Behind you.’ Then finally, he was right there, and now I’m being rude if it is me, and I went, ‘Me?’ And he went, ‘Yeah’... And then he said he loved The Fall Guy.”

Steven Spielberg’s Love For Action Continues With ‘The Fall Guy’

Close

Spielberg’s affinity for the latest high-octane punch of action to come from the director behind similar titles, including Bullet Train and Deadpool 2 shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as he credited Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski for single-handedly saving the industry with 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick. Still, having a name like Spielberg’s step out of his way to congratulate you on your work must be an incredibly dreamlike situation, and we’re with Blunt, who added, “I love that he loved The Fall Guy.”

You can see the movie heralded by Spielberg when it crashes into cinemas on May 3, 2024. Stay tuned for the full interview with Gosling and Blunt below and learn everything there is to know about it here in our guide.

