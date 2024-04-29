The Big Picture The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch, is not just about action but also a love story at its core.

We are days away from The Fall Guy. The movie is dubbed as David Leitch’s love letter to the stunt community and is hotly anticipated by the fans. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the leading roles, amid all the epic action and showmanship, the movie holds a love story at its core. While the movie has doubled down on its marketing by highlighting all the stunt-men and their work behind the scenes, a new featurette gives us a peak into the chemistry between its leading pair.

The movie follows Colt (Gosling) as an aging stuntman, trying to get back in the game on a movie set, which is being directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody (Blunt). While that sounds as awkward as it is, the story takes a hilarious turn when the lead actor of Jody’s film goes missing and Colt is tasked to find him, to save the movie. Gosling and Blunt’s chemistry is refreshing as seen in previous images and teasers, though the Barbie actor describes it as “complicated.” And fans are all here for complicated relationships, “She’s eccentric and messy as the rest of us,” Blunt teases her character, adds Gosling, “She’s smart, talented maybe a touch sadistic, but she makes it fun.” On the other hand, Colt seems to be the emotional one who enjoys a good cry on the Taylor Swift songs.

“The last thing she needs is her ex-boyfriend showing up,” on her movie set teases Blunt. As for Colt, Gosling reveals, “Colt is willing to do anything he can to get her back.” And this willingness will lead him to go on a search for the missing actor in Jody’s film, which will lead him to face many dangers. “Ultimately the chemistry they have is gonna override any desire to keep anything “profesh,” teases Blunt. “I love them,” adds Gosling of the characters, “any time when people meet on set it’s called the ‘show-mance,’ but what they have is much more than that.”

Who Else Is in 'The Fall Guy'?

Along with Gosling and Blunt, the movie also cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, the lead actor of Jody’s film, Winston Duke as Dan Tucker, Colt's best friend, Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer, Jody's executive producer, Teresa Palmer as Iggy Starr, Tom's girlfriend and Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, Tom's personal assistant.

The Fall Guy lands in the theatres on May 3. You can check out the new featurette above and learn more about the film with our guide here.

